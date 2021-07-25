Canadian Woman Calls Police After Spotting Alligator, Turns Out to Be Replica

Nobody expects to spot an alligator, not at home. So, when this Canadian woman saw the giant reptile in the stairwell of her building, she immediately dialled for help. She called the police emergency number and informed them about the presence of an alligator. However, it later turned out that the giant reptile that had left her frightened was a fake replica. Sharing the details of the incident on his Twitter timeline, Jason Doucette, a community police officer with Vancouver PD, posted a picture of this golden alligator replica.

Posting the photo, Jason Tweeted, “7 am: Officers called to a high rise condo to help a ‘hysterical’ resident stuck in a stairwell where she just came face to face with an alligator. Prior to arrival, the alligator was confirmed as a realistic fake. Phew."

7am: Officers called to high rise condo to help ‘hysterical’ resident stuck in stairwell where she just came face to face with alligator. Prior to arrival, alligator confirmed as a realistic fake 😳. Phew. pic.twitter.com/An2inrBCUB — Jason Doucette (@JDoucette2050) July 22, 2021

Since being shared online on July 22, the photo of the ‘alligator’ has evoked a lot of reactions from social media users. People found the incident funny, however, many users could not understand the reason behind the confusion. They believed that the golden colour clearly showed that the alligator was not real.

I'm confused. Its a joke? Doesn't look real at all.— Farooque Syed (@Farooqu20365412) July 22, 2021

One would think that the gold colouring would have given it away as being a fake, LOL 🤣🤣🤣— The Spoiled Dog💓🐾 (@thespoileddog1) July 23, 2021

Some users said that the woman could not be blamed for misjudging the fake alligator because it looked real, at least at the first glance.

In another similar incident, a woman from Florida had called 911 after spotting an alligator in her garage. When the police arrived at the scene, it turned out to be a pool floater, and everyone had a good laugh about it. The police officer clicked a picture with the floatie and shared it on Twitter.

Deputy Trexler went to a call about an alligator in a storage shed. He came…he saw…he conquered the beast. He even knocked the wind out of it. Literally. The gator turned out to be a pool floatie. #PCSO#Crikey#TheGatorHunter#TuneInNextTimeWhenHeWrestlesAPoolNoodle pic.twitter.com/5ZXRnG3tBW— Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) September 9, 2020

The woman called 911 after her husband spotted what he thought was a real alligator while moving boxes in the garage. When she was asked about the size of the reptile, she told the police helpline that she had not seen it but her husband told her that it was huge.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here