Canadian Woman Exchanged Painting for Grilled Cheese Sandwich and it Was a Rs 2 Crore Mistake

What would you want in exchange for a cheese grilled sandwich? Well, a couple were lucky to get a fortune of money. So, a Canadian Painting by folk artist Maud Lewis has been sold at an auction for $270,000 (over Rs 2 crore) on Tuesday. The interesting part is the story of how the current owners of the painting got hold of it, in the first place. Well, the Canadian couple got the Lewis painting 50 years ago in exchange for grilled cheese sandwiches.

The owner of the painting, Irene Demas, at that time worked as a young chef in a restaurant that she and her husband owned. Now their customers used to pay money for the meals, except one regular sandwich lover. The husband-wife had an agreement with an artist John Kinnear who would pay for his meals with paintings done by him and even his friends. One day, The Guardian reported, when Kinnear came to the diner to eat back in 1973, he brought with him paintings by Maude Lewis – who was a close friend of his. Demas picked the now-iconic “Black Truck” painting in exchange for a grilled cheese sandwich for Kinnear.

Cafe owners who traded food at their #Ontario cafe for a painting by folk artist #MaudLewis in the 70s are set for £20k windfall.#Canadians Irene & Tony Demas have put painting of a black truck up for sale.

Maud Lewis died in 1970 at the age of 67 never being recognised. pic.twitter.com/DAeLqCEtwN — Mr Pål Christiansen 🇳🇴😍🇬🇧 (@TheNorskaPaul) May 13, 2022

Talking about the deal of paintings in exchange for sandwiches, Demas said, “Mind you, it wasn’t just an ordinary grilled cheese. It was a great sandwich, with a five-year-old cheddar and beautiful bread.”

The painting titled “Black Truck” by Lewis, which was hung in Demas’ house for 5 decades has now been sold for 10 times its value, displaying a trend that has seen a surge in popularity of the Canadian artist’s work.

Lewis used to sell her paintings on the roadside in Canada’s Nova Scotia. Her signature style did not receive any critical acclaim while she was alive. The artist died in 1970 and only decades after her death, she rose to fame. A movie based on her life titled ‘Maudie‘ was also released in 2016.

In a series of letters, which were also auctioned, Lewis thanked Kinnear for his kindness and generosity in supplying her paints and prepared boards. The three hand-written letters fetched $70,000 Canadian dollars.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.