Canadian Woman Ordered Cat Food On Amazon, Got Illegal Stun Gun and Pepper Spray Instead



Next time anyone needs a Cat dish delivered by Amazon just order for a Stun gun.

— Ajit Sreedhar Rao (@SreedharAjit) January 31, 2019



Jeff Bezos really isn’t taking this divorce lightly isn’t he... https://t.co/fCfy71CYLJ



— Aidan Judd (@AidanJudd6) January 31, 2019





Beware this premise is protected by a Stun gun carrying cat. Enter at your own risk. 😂😂😂



— Graham (@thehammer67) January 31, 2019



A woman in Canada ordered some cat food for her pet cat George Michael on Amazon and was shocked when she ended up with a stun gun and a pepper spray.Jacynthe Cardin of Montreal took both items to the cops after she received the package containing the items — both 'prohibited' in Canada — on her doorstep.According to a report in the BBC, the incident occurred due to a bar code scanning error.When the incident was brought to Amazon's attention, the e-tailer giant responded by claiming that the package was probably labelled incorrectly by a warehouse worker in the US where both stun guns and pepper sprays are legal.Amazon termed the incident as 'unfortunate' and said in a statement that it will continue to work with the customer to right the wrong.But what will happen to the mis-delivered contraband now? The police suggested Cardin destroy the gun and the spray or return it to Amazon for a refund. However, Amazon insisted she return the substances to the police, CTV news reported.the news was met with derision on the internet with many reproaching the e-tailer for its carelessness.