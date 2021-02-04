Canadian YouTuber Buys a Hoarder's House and Finds a Treasure Trove of Valuables Inside

Canadian collector and YouTuber Alex Archbold was in for a pleasant surprise after he found a wide range of antique items at his newly bought home. A resident of Edmonton,Alex runs the YouTube channel Curiosity Inc. along with his family that sells some of the most unique and fascinating stuff out there. According to a report by CBC, the family recently moved into a new house that was previously owned by a piano teacher, Bette-Joan Rac.It was the unique piano in the house that prompted Alex to buy the house. However, little did he know that Bette-Joan had more than just an attractive piano in her house.

In a recent YouTube video, Alex shares his story of how he uncovered various antiques and items hidden in his new house that were collected by the piano teacher. Bette-Joan, who died in November 2020, was an “extreme hoarder”, according to Alex. Exploring the house, Alex and his team discovered a few little silver bars fell out of some leaflets. That is when he realized that the house has in its store a valuable range of items. They then started looking through every single book, magazine, newspaper and even shoe to look out for some unique or valuable stuff that Bette-Joan might have kept. And the treasures were indeed hidden in the most unlikely places.

Through multiple YouTube videos, Alex has been showing his followers what all he has discovered at the house and one of the most coveted items was wallets full of cash, a 100-ounce silver bar, and bags that contained gold and diamond rings.

Speaking to Bored Panda,Alex described Bette-Joan as a bright flower who dressed very colorfully with a big smile. He said that he was told that she did not have much money, so at the time he was hopeful that the money from the sale of her car which he bought may help her out. Alex told CBC that she was a woman with multiple layers of interesting clothing, jewelry, and lots of rings and necklaces and a bow in her hair. She had also travelled a lot and used to go to Hawaii every year for vacation.

Alex told CBC that items he discovered the house had got people bidding on his auctions from Germany, Australia, Italy, and many more and those people are interested in this story.