Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh Voices Her Support for Farmers' Protest in India, TikTok Video Goes Viral

Canadian YouTube personality, comedian, and talk show host Lilly Singh has used her social media platforms to voice her support for the farmers protesting against the controversial agriculture laws back in India.

Singh, whose parents emigrated from Punjab, recently posted a TikTok video to inform her fans and supporters about the historic "largest human protest" in India.

In the video, she says, "Stop! Did you know right now in India there is the largest human protest in the history taking place. I've been talking a lot about farmers' protest happening in India."

"Long story short, farmers are protesting new agriculture bills that affect their livelihood and they have been peacefully protesting but have not met with no so peaceful responses," before adding, "What you can do is donate and spread awareness because the media is not covering this."

Singh goes on to mention a few social handles for her fans to follow and read up on the entire issue unfolding in India.

SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK! Thank you for using your platform @Lilly ✊🏾🌾🚜🇮🇳📣📣📣📣 #BharatBandh #आज_भारत_बंद_है pic.twitter.com/NBY67pUJ0b — onnnia (@onnnia1) December 8, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote: "The right to peacefully protest and speak up and not be met with violence is fundamental. We can never, ever lose that. If we lose that anywhere, we all lose a huge part of ourselves as humans everywhere."

The right to peacefully protest and speak up and not be met with violence is fundamental. We can never, ever lose that.If we lose that anywhere, we all lose a huge part of ourselves as humans everywhere. #FarmerProtest #IStandWithFarmers pic.twitter.com/AZNo1bvpWU — Lilly Singh (@Lilly) December 6, 2020

Earlier, Singh spoke of farmer suicides in Punjab and that the new changes will only pull them down and hinder in their ability to provide and survive.

Farmer suicide in Punjab has been an issue for a long time and these changes are NOT helping their ability to provide and survive. I encourage you all to read up on this. On IG I've found @sikhexpo very helpful. — Lilly Singh (@Lilly) November 29, 2020

Thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab, and other states held demonstrations at Delhi’s border points, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates.

On Tuesday (December 8), Farmers’ outfits are observing a Bharat Bandh (nationwide shutdown) today to protest against the controversial new agriculture laws, with several trade and transport unions extending support and almost all opposition parties too backing their demands. Farmer leaders said their strike will remain peaceful and that no shops and establishments will be forcibly closed on account of the Bandh.

