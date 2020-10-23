Facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on October 11, Rajasthan Royals registered a thrilling victory thanks to left-handed batsman Rahul Tewatia who smashed an unbeaten 45 and stitched a match-winning partnership of 85 runs for the sixth wicket with Riyan Parag (42 off 26).

Tewatia was awarded Player of the Match for his efforts while youngster Parag broke into celebratory Bihu dance after smacking Khaleel Ahmed for a six on the penultimate ball to bring his team home by 5 wickets and delivery to spare.

Following the victory, the official handle of Rajasthan Royals placed an "order" of Biryani on Twitter to celebrate the win and commemorate the World Biryani Day.

Hey @Zomato, we’d like to place an order for one LAAAAARGE Hyderabadi Biryani.Location: One & Only Royal Mirage 📍#WorldBiryaniDay — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 11, 2020

Their order, however, was cancelled on Thursday by Sunrisers Hyderabad after David Warner's camp thrashed the "Halla Bol" contingent by 8 wickets to keep their hopes alive in the IPL 2020 Play-offs this year.

Chasing RR's set total of 155, SRH had the worst possible start. David Warner once again perished to Englishman Jofra Archer in the very first over. Archer followed it up by sending the opener Jonny Bairstow back to the dugout in his second over.

In came Manish Pandey who took advantage of the field restrictions and played a free-flowing knock of 83* (47) which was decorated with 8 maximums and 4 boundaries. On the other end was Vijay Shankar whose handy innings of 52* provided the perfect stage for SRH to register a comfortable victory with 8 wickets in hand and 11 deliveries to spare.

In a mood for some Twitter banter, the official Twitter handle of Sunrisers Hyderabad took a jibe at the Rajasthan Royals' franchise after the must-win game.

"Cancel the biryani order our friends can't handle the level of spice P.S. : Daal baati should just do fine," SRH wrote on Twitter, quoting RR's old tweet.

Cancel the biryani order our friends can't handle the level of spice P.S. : Daal baati should just do fine.#RRvSRH #KeepRising #OrangeArmy #Dream11IPL https://t.co/CLvZ1VhJkN — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 22, 2020

Cricket fans joined the party with more RR bashing.

Debba adhurs kadhu pic.twitter.com/6VzJU9WRJZ — Umesh Kamuni (@KamuniUmesh) October 22, 2020

Savage rply bro but they don't answer bczRR be like pic.twitter.com/H6ku6FfYaa — Srujay (@Srujaydasari) October 22, 2020

The crucial victory pushed SRH to the fifth spot with 8 points while the RR facing their 7th defeat in 11 contests are now at #7 position on the points table.