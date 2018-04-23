GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

‘Cancelled Ola Ride as Driver Was ...,’ Controversial Tweet Triggers Hilarious Memes

While many on social media were outraged, others found the perfect opportunity to turn the controversial tweet into an overnight meme.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 23, 2018, 6:15 PM IST
A tweet by a man who claims to be associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had gone viral on Friday and triggered a huge debate after he claimed that he had cancelled his Ola cab ride because the driver assigned to him was Muslim.

Abhishek Mishra, who describes himself as a "Hindutva thinker", said that he had cancelled the cab ride on April 20 because he did not want to give his money to "Jihadi" people. Along with the tweet, he attached a screenshot of the cancelled cab ride, which showed that the name of the driver was Masood Alam.




Soon after he tweeted, many on social media asked him to also stop buying fuel as it is imported from the Middle East and also asked Ola to ban him from its platform.

While many on social media were outraged, others found the perfect opportunity to turn the controversial tweet into an overnight meme.

Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal-- no one was spared.

Here's the exhibit:















































