‘Cancelled Ola Ride as Driver Was ...,’ Controversial Tweet Triggers Hilarious Memes



Cancelled @Olacabs Booking because Driver was Muslim. I don't want to give my money to Jihadi People. pic.twitter.com/1IIf4LlTZL

— Abhishek Mishra (@Abhishek_Mshra) April 20, 2018

Cancelled an Ola cab because driver's name was Achhe Din and it's been 4 years now and he's still not here. — Aavi (@poisonaavi) April 23, 2018

Cancelled an Ola cab because driver was a guy named Vikas and uske aane ki umeed thi nhi mujhe. — A purvaa (@dreamy_indian) April 22, 2018

Cancelled Ola Cab because I don't believe in god. pic.twitter.com/CrZMb8SalA — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) April 23, 2018

Canceled an Ola Cab booking today because the driver’s name was Atif and he screamed “Hum kis gali ja rahe hain” on the call. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 22, 2018

Cancelled my Ola Cab share booking because this was my co-passenger. pic.twitter.com/DduJluxzVN — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 23, 2018

Cancelled an ola cab booking today because driver's name was Rohit shetty. Kahi car blast hi na kar de. — Angoor Stark 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) April 22, 2018

cancelled my ola because:

a friend said bol pencil,

i said pencil.

he said teri ola cancel. — nikhil (@niquotein) April 23, 2018

Cancelled OLA because driver's name was Arvind. Was scared he'll keep taking U-turns and sit on dharna after travelling 49 meters. — Arvind Kejriwal (@TroluKejri) April 23, 2018

Cancelled Ola cab today, because the driver's surname was Modi, and he had brought a bullock cart after promising to bring a Jaguar to drive me home. — DrVatsa (@DocVatsa) April 22, 2018

Cancelled ola cab booking today because the driver's name was Nirav .. Bank lootne thodi jaana tha — Aarti (@aartic02) April 22, 2018

Cancelled an Ola cab today cause driver’s name was Rahul Gandhi, can’t trust these kids with driving — Kritika Singh 🇮🇳 (@saffron_n_green) April 23, 2018

Cancelled an Ola Cab booking today because the driver’s name was Aditya Narayan and i could not risk him trying to rip off my underwear for a silly reason. — Awais Khan 🇮🇳 (@awaisarcasm) April 23, 2018

Booked an Ola and cancelled it.

Booked another one and the driver cancelled because we believe in karma. — Azeem Banatwalla (@TheBanat) April 23, 2018

Cancelled my Ola ride because,

I want to live man!! 😰 pic.twitter.com/6kW5sqyTi1 — PUNekar (@ketanpunekarrr) April 22, 2018

Cancelled Ola Cab booking today Driver's name was Biplab Deb.

He got a Pushpak Viman instead of car and Destination mein Swarg likha tha.... I don't want to die so young — utterlybutterly (@utterlybutterl2) April 22, 2018