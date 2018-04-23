‘Cancelled Ola Ride as Driver Was ...,’ Controversial Tweet Triggers Hilarious Memes
Abhishek Mishra, who describes himself as a "Hindutva thinker", said that he had cancelled the cab ride on April 20 because he did not want to give his money to "Jihadi" people. Along with the tweet, he attached a screenshot of the cancelled cab ride, which showed that the name of the driver was Masood Alam.
Cancelled @Olacabs Booking because Driver was Muslim. I don't want to give my money to Jihadi People. pic.twitter.com/1IIf4LlTZL
— Abhishek Mishra (@Abhishek_Mshra) April 20, 2018
Soon after he tweeted, many on social media asked him to also stop buying fuel as it is imported from the Middle East and also asked Ola to ban him from its platform.
Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal-- no one was spared.
Here's the exhibit:
Cancelled an Ola cab because driver's name was Achhe Din and it's been 4 years now and he's still not here.— Aavi (@poisonaavi) April 23, 2018
Cancelled an Ola cab because driver was a guy named Vikas and uske aane ki umeed thi nhi mujhe.— A purvaa (@dreamy_indian) April 22, 2018
Cancelled Ola Cab because I don't believe in god. pic.twitter.com/CrZMb8SalA— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) April 23, 2018
Canceled an Ola Cab booking today because the driver’s name was Atif and he screamed “Hum kis gali ja rahe hain” on the call.— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 22, 2018
Cancelled my Ola Cab share booking because this was my co-passenger. pic.twitter.com/DduJluxzVN— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 23, 2018
Cancelled an ola cab booking today because driver's name was Rohit shetty. Kahi car blast hi na kar de.— Angoor Stark 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) April 22, 2018
cancelled my ola because:— nikhil (@niquotein) April 23, 2018
a friend said bol pencil,
i said pencil.
he said teri ola cancel.
Cancelled OLA because driver's name was Arvind. Was scared he'll keep taking U-turns and sit on dharna after travelling 49 meters.— Arvind Kejriwal (@TroluKejri) April 23, 2018
Cancelled Ola cab today, because the driver's surname was Modi, and he had brought a bullock cart after promising to bring a Jaguar to drive me home.— DrVatsa (@DocVatsa) April 22, 2018
Cancelled ola cab booking today because the driver's name was Nirav .. Bank lootne thodi jaana tha— Aarti (@aartic02) April 22, 2018
Cancelled an Ola cab today cause driver’s name was Rahul Gandhi, can’t trust these kids with driving— Kritika Singh 🇮🇳 (@saffron_n_green) April 23, 2018
Cancelled an Ola Cab booking today because the driver’s name was Aditya Narayan and i could not risk him trying to rip off my underwear for a silly reason.— Awais Khan 🇮🇳 (@awaisarcasm) April 23, 2018
Booked an Ola and cancelled it.— Azeem Banatwalla (@TheBanat) April 23, 2018
Booked another one and the driver cancelled because we believe in karma.
Cancelled my Ola ride because,— PUNekar (@ketanpunekarrr) April 22, 2018
I want to live man!! 😰 pic.twitter.com/6kW5sqyTi1
Cancelled Ola Cab booking today Driver's name was Biplab Deb.— utterlybutterly (@utterlybutterl2) April 22, 2018
He got a Pushpak Viman instead of car and Destination mein Swarg likha tha.... I don't want to die so young
