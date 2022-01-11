Cancer-stricken Mom Puts Up Times Square Billboard to Find Daughter a Partner

A heartwarming story emerging from Boston, United States which is winning the hearts of netizens involves mother-daughter duo Beth and Molly Davis. Soon after Beth was diagnosed with cancer, she took it upon herself to be Molly’s wingwoman who could help her find a trusted partner. However, what caught the attention of netizens was Beth’s dedication to accomplishing the mission, as she sought potential suitors for her daughter through a 47-foot-by-25-foot billboard at Times Square in New York. According to a report by the New York Post, Beth’s metastatic breast cancer became more severe despite extensive long term treatment that had been going on since 2004. Beth’s metastatic cancer started spreading to her bones in June 2020. Knowing that her time with Molly is limited, 61-year-old Beth decided to find her a partner so that she is assured of her daughter’s future.

The dating profile set by Beth on Wingman App reads, “Beth hopes to find someone with a good family and a strong support system of friends, both of which she considers crucial to building a strong foundation in any relationship.”

Beth also described her 30-year-old daughter to the potential partners on the app where she mentioned, “Molly is a ray of sunshine. From the moment she wakes up, she tries to improve the lives of everyone around her. She does this by laughing easily and often, as she mostly sees only the good in people.” The profile concludes with Beth’s wish, “I want to know I'm leaving her in good hands.”

https://www.wingmanapp.com/molly

Speaking to NBC Philadelphia, Wingman founder Tina Wilson said, “She still is focused with love and attention for her daughter and so I wanted to help her accelerate that search and find someone great.”

Netizens shared their reaction to Beth’s story on Twitter. As one user wrote, “I pray that a miracle takes place in this mom’s body so she can enjoy many healthy years with her daughter and future son-in-law.”

'Date my daughter': Mom with cancer takes out Times Square billboard to help 30-year-old find love https://t.co/NSFeBSCsbc@WingmanFound 🙏#fcancer pic.twitter.com/zIr9UaWgOF— Joe Morris (@jspeedymorris22) January 9, 2022

I pray that a miracle takes place in this mom’s body so she can enjoy many healthy years with her daughter and future son-in-law. 🙏🏼Cancer-stricken mom takes out Times Square billboard to help daughter find love - CNN https://t.co/gSepL1hvSY — erikinha 🛹⁷ (@Erikaesque) January 9, 2022

What are your thoughts on this gesture by the mother?

