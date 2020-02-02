Cancer Survivor Becomes Overnight Hero after Photo of Last Chemo Session Goes Viral

Beating cancer is perhaps one of the most physically exhausting and mentally draining victories. But the joy of survival often trumps the pain and distress of chemo. At least so a woman on Twitter who just beat cancer would have you believe.

While the microblogging site is often overrun by funny cat videos and bizarre video challenges, every once in awhile a tweet comes along that restores netizens' faith in humanity. One such photo was put up by Katy Helend, who had no idea that her post was set to become viral across the world.

On Friday, Katy, who was diagnosed with a rare type of breast cancer, wrapped up the last session of her chemotherapy. She took to Twitter to commemorate her last chemo session and her victory over cancer. The fact that Katy had just 12 followers did not bother her. "I don’t tweet often, I only have 12 followers, but today was my final chemo session and I want to tell everyone (well 12 people at least!" Katy wrote.

I don’t tweet often, I only have 12 followers, but today was my final chemo session and I want to tell everyone (well 12 people at least! 😉) pic.twitter.com/jFXyZ1bIpF — honeybunny (@katyhelend) January 30, 2020

The tweet went viral in no time with the photo being liked by almost a million people and shared by over 90,000.

In response to the outpouring of good wishes, Katy told the BBC that it felt like the entire world was giving her a huge hug.

I cannot express how amazing the whole thing has been. Feeling so loved. Let’s all talk about cancer, celebrate success and fight together! https://t.co/bthxQpbBvA — honeybunny (@katyhelend) February 1, 2020

Katy, who had only twelve followers before the tweet, now has over 31,000 followers on Twitter.

