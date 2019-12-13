Candid Photo of Malala Yousafzai and Megan Rapinoe at a Women's Conference is Breaking Twitter

Two diverse proponents of women's rights and empowerment from across the globe, Malala Yousafzai and Megan Rapinoe, came together in Boston recently for the Massachusetts Conference for Women to send a strong message to girls everywhere.

A powerful photo with the two keynote speakers posing in candour has been lighting up Twitter ever since.

While Yousafzai became famous the world over after she survived a gunshot wound to her head from Islamic extremists who were against her fight for women's right to education, soccer star Rapinoe became a household name in 2019 after the U.S. National Women's Team won the Soccer World Cup under her splendid captaincy.

Speaking at the conference, Yousafzai, who is the youngest person to win a Nobel for her inimitable activism, said, “There are 130 million girls who are out of school right now...They do not have access to a classroom. They do not have access to books. And they’re not just losing the opportunity to learn, but they’re losing the opportunity to have a future."

Rapinoe also spoke about the unfair treatment meted out to women athletes as well as the unequal pay received by the US Women's National Team as opposed to their male counterparts.

Nevertheless, what emerged as the most powerful and memorable instance from the conference was a photo of Yousafzai and Rapinoe on the sidelines of the conference, enjoying a candid moment while posing for a photograph.

The photo was shared on Twitter by journalist Kara Fisher and has over 4,000 shares. Rapinoe also shared the image, adding that she "loved" meeting Malala. "In the presence of greatness here wow", she wrote.

The image has been going viral with many cheering for the two diverse and intersectional faces of the movement for women's equality. Some even called the photo "iconic".

Wow! Amazing trio; love all three of these ladies. — Robyn Kasler (@RobynKasler) December 12, 2019

Iconic! — Rani Molla (@ranimolla) December 12, 2019

Well shit. My life is complete. — Jack the Lass ️‍ (@AmyGarman27) December 13, 2019

Holy crap. Would not mess with that room! — ElectroBoy (@ElectroBoy) December 12, 2019

OK you own the internet today. — Robin Wolaner (@robinwolaner) December 12, 2019

Since you’re the official Queen Of Badass ladies, respect ‍♀️ — D “busy person” (@DLM8) December 13, 2019

A marvelous picture for the ages! — WhateverLolaWants (@lolaburger510) December 12, 2019

