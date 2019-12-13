Candid Photo of Malala Yousafzai and Megan Rapinoe at a Women's Conference is Breaking Twitter
While Yousafzais the youngest Nobel laureate and and women's education activist, Rapinoe became a household name after the U.S. National Women's Team won the Soccer World Cup under her captaincy.
Megan Rapinoe and Malala Yousafzai met in Boston for the Massachusetts Conference for Women 2019 | Image credit: Twitter/Kara Swisher
Two diverse proponents of women's rights and empowerment from across the globe, Malala Yousafzai and Megan Rapinoe, came together in Boston recently for the Massachusetts Conference for Women to send a strong message to girls everywhere.
A powerful photo with the two keynote speakers posing in candour has been lighting up Twitter ever since.
While Yousafzai became famous the world over after she survived a gunshot wound to her head from Islamic extremists who were against her fight for women's right to education, soccer star Rapinoe became a household name in 2019 after the U.S. National Women's Team won the Soccer World Cup under her splendid captaincy.
Speaking at the conference, Yousafzai, who is the youngest person to win a Nobel for her inimitable activism, said, “There are 130 million girls who are out of school right now...They do not have access to a classroom. They do not have access to books. And they’re not just losing the opportunity to learn, but they’re losing the opportunity to have a future."
Rapinoe also spoke about the unfair treatment meted out to women athletes as well as the unequal pay received by the US Women's National Team as opposed to their male counterparts.
Nevertheless, what emerged as the most powerful and memorable instance from the conference was a photo of Yousafzai and Rapinoe on the sidelines of the conference, enjoying a candid moment while posing for a photograph.
The photo was shared on Twitter by journalist Kara Fisher and has over 4,000 shares. Rapinoe also shared the image, adding that she "loved" meeting Malala. "In the presence of greatness here wow", she wrote.
The image has been going viral with many cheering for the two diverse and intersectional faces of the movement for women's equality. Some even called the photo "iconic".
Wow! Amazing trio; love all three of these ladies.— Robyn Kasler (@RobynKasler) December 12, 2019
Iconic!— Rani Molla (@ranimolla) December 12, 2019
December 12, 2019
Well shit. My life is complete.— Jack the Lass ️ (@AmyGarman27) December 13, 2019
Holy crap. Would not mess with that room!— ElectroBoy (@ElectroBoy) December 12, 2019
OK you own the internet today.— Robin Wolaner (@robinwolaner) December 12, 2019
Since you’re the official Queen Of Badass ladies, respect ♀️— D “busy person” (@DLM8) December 13, 2019
#GOALS!!!— Asha Dahya (@Ashadahya) December 12, 2019
A marvelous picture for the ages!— WhateverLolaWants (@lolaburger510) December 12, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Adam Driver Forgetting Name of The Last Jedi In Interview Goes Viral
- Akshay Kumar Pleases Twinkle Khanna by Gifting Her Pair of ‘Onion Earrings’ from Kapil Sharma Show
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Hospitalised Following Worsening Health Conditions Due to Typhoid
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20-Year-Old Drinks Chemical Instead of Water While Playing Game
- You Can Now Buy a Baby Yoda Toy for Rs 21,000, But Here's the Catch