Cannabis Exposure Affects Sperm Count in Two Generations of Mice, Finds Study

Inhaling cannabis vapours with an intense periodicity can affect the sperm count and its motility, a new study has suggested. During the experiment, scientists noted a decrease in motility of sperm and its count in mice exposed to the vapour. The effects were not limited to the mice, but also impacted their male offspring. The study was conducted by a team of researchers at the Washington State University and was published in the ‘Toxicological Sciences’ journal. The study marks the first time that cannabis vapour, the most common form of consumption of cannabis among humans, is being used to test the effects of cannabis on male reproductive functions in mice. Earlier studies involved other methods of administration, such as inoculation of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component in Cannabis.

To conduct the research, the team observed 30 male mice during the experiment. Out of the 30 mice, 15 were subjected to cannabis vapours three times a day for 10 days. The dose was intense but also aligned with the smoking pattern of cannabis users. Another 15 were left unexposed to cannabis. Then, mice from both sections were made to breed with unexposed female mice.

After the experiment, it was found that mice with cannabis exposure had lower sperm count and decreased motility as compared to mice belonging to the unexposed mice group. Moreover, the male offspring of the exposed group too showed signs of decreased sperm count and motility. Researchers believe that the effect is triggered in the offspring of male mice during the developmental stage.

“We were not expecting that the sperm would be completely gone or that motility would be completely offset, but the reduction in sperm count and motility of the offspring, the sons, is probably a direct effect of the cannabis exposure to the father,” said Kanako Hayashi, the corresponding author of the study. Hayashi said that this is a red flag.

The study, however, did not show any effects on the third-generation of mice belonging to the exposed group. The team is furthering their research to establish if exposure to mice in utero would have deeper generational effects.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.