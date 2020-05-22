Cannabis May Kill Coronavirus and No, The Study Hasn't Been Done By Bob Marley

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the world like never before. Most countries across the globe have been under lockdown to curb its spread.

Researchers across the world are working in the direction of coming up with a vaccine to prevent the novel coronavirus. However, there has been no success till now. But, according to the latest study, Cannabis can be used to prevent deadly COVID-19 disease.

The study has been carried out by a group of Canadian scientists consisting of Bo Wang, Anna Kovalchuk, Dongping Li, Yaroslav Ilnytskyy, Igor Kovalchuk, and Olga Kovalchuk.

Titled ‘In Search of Preventative Strategies: Novel Anti-Inflammatory High-CBD Cannabis SativaExtracts Modulate ACE2 Expression in COVID-19 Gateway Tissues’, the study mentions how they have identified a minimum of 13 cannabis plants that are high in CBD that can affect the ACE2 pathways that the coronavirus uses to get inside one’s body.

In the study’s abstract that has been published in Preprints it has been mentioned that researchers have been able to develop 800 new Cannabis sativa lines and extracts and have come up with a hypothesis that high-CBD C. sativa extracts might modulate ACE2 expression in COVID-19 target tissues.

Dr. Igor Kovalchuk in a statement to Calgary Herald stressed on the importance of considering each and every therapeutic possibility that comes in the way in these circumstances.

Elaborating upon the study he told the Calgary Herald, “A number of them have reduced the number of these (virus) receptors by 73 per cent, the chance of it getting in is much lower. If they can reduce the number of receptors, there’s much less chance of getting infected.”