Cannabis That You Smoke Today is 14% More Potent Than During the Hippie-era: Study

As many states and countries seek to legalise the consumption of marijuana, a recent study shows the cannabis on the streets today is at least 14% potent than that of 1970s Hippie-era. As for cannabis resin, or hash as it called, is at least 25% stronger than what people consumed in the “baby boomer” generation.

The study involved analysing more than 80,000 weed samples and the potency over cannabis over 50 years was observed (starting with the 1970s). The study was conducted by the University of Bath and the samples were seized from the USA, UK, Netherlands, France, Denmark, Italy and New Zealand. All of the samples are what is commonly sold on the streets.

To determine the strength, two chemicals were focused upon: delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). THC is what gives the “high” associated with the drug and is psychoactive in nature. Whereas CBD is not an intoxicating agent and is used for medicinal purposes (though not in western medicine, but for holistic approaches).

The results of the study were published in a journal called Addiction. They discovered THC concentration in herbal cannabis increased between the years 1970 to 2017 by 14%. As for hash or cannabis resin which was considered weaker in the prior generations has an increased THC of 24%, making it even stronger than weed. The interesting thing observed in the study was the level of CBD which did not change over time.

The THC affects the central nervous system and brain by interacting with the CB1 receptors and causes perceived sensations of euphoria and anxiety. CBD does not react with these receptors and may actually end up decreasing the psychoactive effects of THC. However, CBD is useful in reducing inflammation and anxiety.

Dr Tom Freeman, director of the Addiction and Mental Health Group at the University of Bath warned against frequent use of cannabis. He suggested that the high and frequent level of THC causes increased risks of addiction and psychotic disorders.

He suggests an introduction of a standard unit system for cannabis could help keep the population in safe limits of consumption. As the USA has standard alcohol units which suggest safe and harmful degrees of consumption, such a system for cannabis can be helpful.

Cannabis is considered to be the most widely consumed drug. But many consumers don’t like it to be categorised as a ‘drug.’ Many states share this philosophy of marijuana being a ‘herbal recreation’ and has been legalised by countries like Canada, Uruguay, and USA (some states).