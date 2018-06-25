English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Can't Get Your Eyes Off Toni Kroos' World Cup Goal? Well, India Did it Way Before!
India India India...
Indian football players. (AIFF/Twitter)
For a deafening moment in the match between Sweden and Germany, it seemed like the curse of the World Cup champion had struck again, claiming the most unlikely victim in its cross hairs: Germany.
Within a few ticks of the clock left, Germany’s campaign was essentially done, no matter what the mathematical permutations said.
But then, Toni Kroos saved the day with a sweet swing of his right boot.
Until Toni Kroos’ spectacular late free-kick had arced around Sweden’s goalkeeper Robin Olsen and into the top-right hand corner, it appeared as though the World Cup would see its holders eliminated at the group stage for the third consecutive tournament. (It's a curse!)
The world is relenting ever since. Some in joy, some in shock.
In India too, fans and football devotees have been bawling their eyes and wits out in front of screens watching replays, till every small detail of the spectacle is etched in the deepest pits of their brains.
But what if we tell you India scored an exact same goal before Germany? Yes, really.
In the Under 16 Championship of 2016, Indian footballer Sanjeev Stalin arched a similar goal against UAE. Thanks to one Reddit user who first pointed this out.
Now, we might have not qualified for the FIFA World Cup this time too, but at least this gives us some joy!
