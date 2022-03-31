'Can't Go Back Home': China Man is Living at Beijing Airport For 14 Years

A man in China has been living at the Beijing International Airport for the last 14 years after leaving his home. Wei Jianguo doesn’t want to go back to his family, for he claims he doesn’t have freedom there. He has been camping at the airport for 14 years because his family doesn’t approve of some of his habits. He says he can “smoke and drink" away from his family. Wei Jianguo, who is in his early 60s, has been living in Terminal 2 of the international airport since 2008.

According to a China Daily report, Wei Jianguo was laid off when he was in his early 40s. After trying to find another job, Wei Jianguo soon gave up and made the airport his permanent abode.

“I can’t go back home because I have no freedom there," he said, adding that his family told him that he would be allowed to stay home only if he quit smoking and drinking.

“If I couldn’t do that, I had to give them all my monthly government allowance of 1,000 yuan. But then how would I buy my cigarettes and alcohol?" asks Wei Jianguo, who is now in his 50s.

Wei Jianguo has been taken home by police authorities in the past, but it’s always been a matter of time before he returns to the airport. Last, in 2017, airport officials asked Wei to leave. The police then drove him to his home, about 20 kilometres from the airport.

However, he quickly returned to his adopted home, saying, “At least I have my freedom in the airport."

