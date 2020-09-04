Can't Go Out to Shop? Fashion Trucks Are Bringing Your Favourite Brands To You Amid Pandemic

The last few months have witnessed the most never-thought-of alterations in the daily lives and lifestyles of people. While we adjust to the new normal in consuming and behaving, entrepreneurs and industry are trying best to get economic status back in line.

On similar lines, an all-new shopping concept has been recently gaining attention in India. We all have seen food trucks that serve meals on the go. However, how often have we seen mobile apparel showrooms on wheels? Yes, the Shop on Wheels has lately captured the fancy of Indian vendors who are taking a bus around the upscale locations in major cities in hope of making sales.

The recent discovery has added to the ongoing buzz after a user shared the picture of a brand’s ‘moving showroom’ on Twitter. Amit Thadhani posted a photo on September 2 of a well-lit store mounted on the back of a truck at a residential complex in the suburb of Chembur in Mumbai.

“Shops are coming to our society now!” Amit Thadhani wrote.

Users of the micro-blogging site seemed to be impressed as they appreciated the efforts of the retailers to introduce the new style in the top cities.

It all began when U.S. denim giant Levi’s rolled up wheel stores, starting the experiment in the trade-in June this year. The concept set its foot earliest in Delhi and Gurguram and is gradually building hope in a quest to scale up its sell in multiple cities.

Since many consumers continue to hold qualms about stepping out, retailers started venturing new means to cater to them. Even after the unlock phase, there are many people who are apprehensive about visiting stores. India's top retailers, from Puma to Forever New, are bringing the store to the neighbourhood at upmarket residential localities in top metropolitan cities.

“Consumer response has met all of our expectations. We have lightweight comfortable denim led work from the home collection,” said Sanjeev Mohanty, MD at Strauss & Co Levi’s, South Asia, Middle East, and North Africa.

Mohanty also mentioned that the team on the ground is taking measurements and after altering, the final product is delivered to the customer's doorstep. As a brand, it is important to accept the lifestyle change to keep up. Brands can register on certain portals to connect to housing societies to book a space on an hourly or daily basis.