'Can't Hear, Can't See, Can't Speak' Memes Inspired From Netflix's 'Bird Box' Will Make You LOL

Can't see

Can't speak

Can't hear

Can't even study pic.twitter.com/zKkAew5pSc — nyumnyum (@hakimabdhalim) December 28, 2018

Can’t find your ideal hotel? pic.twitter.com/yHLTVDAyVi — Miko (@oops_i_exist) December 31, 2018

Can't believe they are finally debuting.#WayV #NCTVISIONisHERE pic.twitter.com/V4J6zjD6Yp — I see the WAYV (@bigbadgurrl) December 31, 2018

can’t stop eating yoghurt pic.twitter.com/w7BhXsus5z — billie (@fvmero) December 28, 2018

Can’t get enough of you baby pic.twitter.com/zzML8y0fl8 — Stephanie Marie (@stefinitely85) December 29, 2018

can’t get no sleep cause of y’all pic.twitter.com/J8cbEhIUDF — lucy,, (@curledbitch) December 28, 2018

You can't swim, you can't dance and you don't know karate pic.twitter.com/YRCOaVSEgK — Liam (@Liams_Dead) December 28, 2018

can’t sit with us pic.twitter.com/3A3FjnBaEu — frank costa (@feistyfrank) December 27, 2018

can't.........open mayonnaise pic.twitter.com/MrzwyCFJz2 — Peter Marshall (@PeterJMarshall) December 28, 2018

can’t keep a secret from monbebe pic.twitter.com/JQDpSPJk5u — hosookie (@wonhunn1t) December 30, 2018

can’t believe we made it pic.twitter.com/b128TymzUL — BEYONCÉ HUB (@theyoncehub) December 30, 2018

can’t be stopped from doing what he wants to do pic.twitter.com/XpygQmqE0S — fhreya 300 days with wonnie (@monxbxbe) December 30, 2018

can’t say fr*ck pic.twitter.com/1um5wiBhJ8 — Dr Grandayy (@grandayy) December 31, 2018

can’t stop me! i’m packin’ my bags, i had a very calm day until this little bump in the road comes and she be’s sarcastic! she’s gunna try n stop me but she can’t run in those lil high heels! You’ll never see this face AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/VnvAHVbDda — Madison Harper (@maddyharper16) December 30, 2018

can’t make any good decisions for stefan no matTER WHAT YOU DO#Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/GOKSeLlWJR — lauren🔭 (@rolivia_svu) December 28, 2018

can’t touch this pic.twitter.com/UsmZHNAC98 — tía pelucas (@fuckyoureader) December 28, 2018

can’t believe i just did that pic.twitter.com/1iZ8RX8GM5 — joe (@joedeal_) December 28, 2018

Me after watching bird box pic.twitter.com/fJz1Kleaiv — berry (@berrydollglo) December 24, 2018

The creatures outside the car while they were driving to the grocery store#BirdBox

pic.twitter.com/mDWzBVH5aC — RussellMartin (@RussellAMartin) December 26, 2018

Malorie after rowing down the river for 42 hours #birdbox pic.twitter.com/hupz1tM5nL — 🇩🇲 Mr Dover 🇲🇸 (@OfficialDover) December 26, 2018

It's the last day of 2018, and memes are continuing to flood our social media timelines. But hey, we aren't complaining.If you aren't one of the 45 million viewers who have already watched Netflix's latest offering - Bird Box - a psychological thriller starring Sandra Bullock, which has become the Internet's latest obsession since it was dropped on the streaming website.The post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Susanne Bier revolves around a mother, (Sandra Bullock) and her two kids, who are forced to wear blindfolds in a world taken over by the mysterious force that kills most of the population after just one glance at the 'monsters'.The three embark on a seemingly impossible journey to find survivors and seek refuge with them. The only key to survival is, well, not opening their eyes.While the Internet has already tripped over 'can't see' memes from Bird Box over the weekend, netizens have gotten more creative and given birth to a new meme altogether by combining two other horror movies.Hush, a 2016 slasher, is about a deaf woman who outsmarts a serial killer. A Quiet Place, a 2018 post-apocalyptic horror, is about a family struggling to escape monsters who hunt by sound.The fourth image is where the fun begins. And just like that, 'can't hear, can't see, can't speak' meme was born.If you've made it this far, here's some OG Bird Box memes just for you.