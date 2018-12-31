'Can't Hear, Can't See, Can't Speak' Memes Inspired From Netflix's 'Bird Box' Will Make You LOL
If you aren't one of the 45 million viewers who has watched Netflix's latest offering 'Bird Box' - a psychological thriller starring Sandra Bullock, it has become the Internet's latest obsession since it was dropped on the streaming website.
The post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Susanne Bier revolves around a mother, (Sandra Bullock) and her two kids, who are forced to wear blindfolds in a world taken over by the mysterious force that kills most of the population after just one glance at the 'monsters'.
The three embark on a seemingly impossible journey to find survivors and seek refuge with them. The only key to survival is, well, not opening their eyes.
While the Internet has already tripped over 'can't see' memes from Bird Box over the weekend, netizens have gotten more creative and given birth to a new meme altogether by combining two other horror movies.
Hush, a 2016 slasher, is about a deaf woman who outsmarts a serial killer. A Quiet Place, a 2018 post-apocalyptic horror, is about a family struggling to escape monsters who hunt by sound.
Hush = Can't hear
A Quiet Place = Can't speak
Bird Box = Can't see
The fourth image is where the fun begins. And just like that, 'can't hear, can't see, can't speak' meme was born.
Can’t hear.— Shannon Belcastro (@ShanBelcastro) December 30, 2018
Can’t speak.
Can’t see.
Can’t fight the moonlight. pic.twitter.com/BiWxlgqFwT
can't hear— Mac* (@Machaizelli) December 27, 2018
can't speak
can't see
can’t believe pic.twitter.com/itactI4NPD
Can't see— nyumnyum (@hakimabdhalim) December 28, 2018
Can't speak
Can't hear
Can't even study pic.twitter.com/zKkAew5pSc
Can’t hear— Miko (@oops_i_exist) December 31, 2018
Can’t speak
Can’t see
Can’t find your ideal hotel? pic.twitter.com/yHLTVDAyVi
Can't hear— I see the WAYV (@bigbadgurrl) December 31, 2018
Can't speak
Can't see
Can't believe they are finally debuting.#WayV #NCTVISIONisHERE pic.twitter.com/V4J6zjD6Yp
can't hear— billie (@fvmero) December 28, 2018
can't speak
can't see
can’t stop eating yoghurt pic.twitter.com/w7BhXsus5z
Can’t hear— Stephanie Marie (@stefinitely85) December 29, 2018
Can’t speak
Can’t see
Can’t get enough of you baby pic.twitter.com/zzML8y0fl8
can’t hear— lucy,, (@curledbitch) December 28, 2018
can’t speak
can’t see
can’t get no sleep cause of y’all pic.twitter.com/J8cbEhIUDF
can’t hear— Liam (@Liams_Dead) December 28, 2018
can’t speak
can’t see
You can't swim, you can't dance and you don't know karate pic.twitter.com/YRCOaVSEgK
can’t hear— frank costa (@feistyfrank) December 27, 2018
can’t speak
can’t see
can’t sit with us pic.twitter.com/3A3FjnBaEu
can't hear— Peter Marshall (@PeterJMarshall) December 28, 2018
can't speak
can't see
can't.........open mayonnaise pic.twitter.com/MrzwyCFJz2
can’t hear— hosookie (@wonhunn1t) December 30, 2018
can’t speak
can’t see
can’t keep a secret from monbebe pic.twitter.com/JQDpSPJk5u
can’t hear— BEYONCÉ HUB (@theyoncehub) December 30, 2018
can’t speak
can’t see
can’t believe we made it pic.twitter.com/b128TymzUL
can’t hear— fhreya 300 days with wonnie (@monxbxbe) December 30, 2018
can’t speak
can’t see
can’t be stopped from doing what he wants to do pic.twitter.com/XpygQmqE0S
can’t see— Dr Grandayy (@grandayy) December 31, 2018
can’t hear
can’t speak
can’t say fr*ck pic.twitter.com/1um5wiBhJ8
can’t hear— Madison Harper (@maddyharper16) December 30, 2018
can’t see
can’t speak
can’t stop me! i’m packin’ my bags, i had a very calm day until this little bump in the road comes and she be’s sarcastic! she’s gunna try n stop me but she can’t run in those lil high heels! You’ll never see this face AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/VnvAHVbDda
Can’t hear.— jon (@prasejeebus) December 30, 2018
Can’t speak.
Can’t see.
Can’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/eG8GnyOF9X
can’t hear— lauren🔭 (@rolivia_svu) December 28, 2018
can’t speak
can’t see
can’t make any good decisions for stefan no matTER WHAT YOU DO#Bandersnatch pic.twitter.com/GOKSeLlWJR
can't hear— tía pelucas (@fuckyoureader) December 28, 2018
can't speak
can't see
can’t touch this pic.twitter.com/UsmZHNAC98
can’t hear— joe (@joedeal_) December 28, 2018
can’t speak
can’t see
can’t believe i just did that pic.twitter.com/1iZ8RX8GM5
If you've made it this far, here's some OG Bird Box memes just for you.
Me after watching bird box pic.twitter.com/fJz1Kleaiv— berry (@berrydollglo) December 24, 2018
#BirdBox— rebeca ✧･ﾟ: *✧･ﾟ:* (@uwueoeoeo) December 27, 2018
Gary: look it’s beautiful
Olympia: pic.twitter.com/gYkpnLdBcO
The creatures outside the car while they were driving to the grocery store#BirdBox— RussellMartin (@RussellAMartin) December 26, 2018
pic.twitter.com/mDWzBVH5aC
Malorie after rowing down the river for 42 hours #birdbox pic.twitter.com/hupz1tM5nL— 🇩🇲 Mr Dover 🇲🇸 (@OfficialDover) December 26, 2018
Sandra Bullock to Boy & Girl #birdbox pic.twitter.com/93k6A2rAOK— ZÉ TAYLOR (@FATHERBONNET) December 29, 2018
