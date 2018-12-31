LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Republic Day 2019
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
4-min read

'Can't Hear, Can't See, Can't Speak' Memes Inspired From Netflix's 'Bird Box' Will Make You LOL

If you aren't one of the 45 million viewers who has watched Netflix's latest offering 'Bird Box' - a psychological thriller starring Sandra Bullock, it has become the Internet's latest obsession since it was dropped on the streaming website.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2018, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Can't Hear, Can't See, Can't Speak' Memes Inspired From Netflix's 'Bird Box' Will Make You LOL
If you aren't one of the 45 million viewers who has watched Netflix's latest offering 'Bird Box' - a psychological thriller starring Sandra Bullock, it has become the Internet's latest obsession since it was dropped on the streaming website.
It's the last day of 2018, and memes are continuing to flood our social media timelines. But hey, we aren't complaining.

If you aren't one of the 45 million viewers who have already watched Netflix's latest offering - Bird Box - a psychological thriller starring Sandra Bullock, which has become the Internet's latest obsession since it was dropped on the streaming website.

The post-apocalyptic thriller directed by Susanne Bier revolves around a mother, (Sandra Bullock) and her two kids, who are forced to wear blindfolds in a world taken over by the mysterious force that kills most of the population after just one glance at the 'monsters'.

The three embark on a seemingly impossible journey to find survivors and seek refuge with them. The only key to survival is, well, not opening their eyes.

While the Internet has already tripped over 'can't see' memes from Bird Box over the weekend, netizens have gotten more creative and given birth to a new meme altogether by combining two other horror movies.

Hush, a 2016 slasher, is about a deaf woman who outsmarts a serial killer. A Quiet Place, a 2018 post-apocalyptic horror, is about a family struggling to escape monsters who hunt by sound.

Hush = Can't hear


hush

A Quiet Place = Can't speak


a quiet place

Bird Box = Can't see


birdbox

The fourth image is where the fun begins. And just like that, 'can't hear, can't see, can't speak' meme was born.
































































If you've made it this far, here's some OG Bird Box memes just for you.
















Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram