1-MIN READ

'Can't Let Poor Suffer': Kejriwal Govt is Sending Out Free 'Ration Kits' to Ease Pain of Lockdown

AAP government will be delivering coronavirus relief kits to those in need in Delhi | Image credit: PTI/Twitter

The ration kits contain essential items like oil, sugar, soap etc and are being delivered to poor households along with monthly rations which have also been doubled.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 5:15 PM IST
Even as the central government decided to extend the national lockdown by two more weeks on Friday, state governments have increased measures to help out those in need within their respective territories. And leading such efforts is Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to double the monthly quota of rations provided to those in need. Kejriwal announced the same on Friday and also said that an additional ration kit will also be provided for residents to sail through the tough times.

The kits contain additional essential supplies like oil, sugar, soap, spices, and other important household items.

On April 3, Delhiites started sharing images of the ration kits they received, thanks to Delhi government.

Kejriwal also shared the image with the caption, "We have started distributing kits of essential items like salt, spices, oil, sugar, soaps, etc. They are given free of cost along with monthly ration to all. We cannot allow the poor to suffer in these difficult times".

The decision has won the applause of social media.

The move comes among a number of efforts made by the Delhi government to ease the pain of lockdown for the poor, even as the number of positive cases of coronavirus continued to increase. These include arranging for buses to get back students from Delhi stuck in Kota due to the lockdown.

Earlier in April, Delhi government also announced a Rs 5,000 one-time relief assistance for auto drivers.

As of Sunday, Delhi recorded a total of 4,122 positive cases of coronavirus.

