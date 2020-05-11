BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Can’t Wait to Walk Down the Aisle: Netizens Share of Places They Miss During Lockdown

Can’t Wait to Walk Down the Aisle: Netizens Share of Places They Miss During Lockdown

While India is in its third phase of lockdown, different countries have brought about stricter rules or relaxation norms, depending upon the severity of the situation.

People have been left to the confines of their houses due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Stuck at home, many have been missing the normal outdoor activities that they otherwise did. In a new trend across social media, netizens are sharing pictures of the aisles they would like to walk on again.

Be it the entry to an entertainment park or gates to a movie theatre, COVID-19 has made sure that such basic activities seem far-fetched now.



Here are some of the top tweets regarding the places people would like to visit as soon as possible.

For the music lover, a vinyl or CD store is a heaven on earth. One Twitter user shared the picture of one such heaven.

Netizens discussed which adrenaline-inducing ride would be better.

One user posted the picture of a baseball game.

Another shared the picture of a skincare section in a market.

Restaurants and eateries were a big hit, garnering several mentions.

So were the aeroplane isles and airports.

Here are some other tweets.

