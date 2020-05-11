Can’t Wait to Walk Down the Aisle: Netizens Share of Places They Miss During Lockdown

People have been left to the confines of their houses due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Stuck at home, many have been missing the normal outdoor activities that they otherwise did. In a new trend across social media, netizens are sharing pictures of the aisles they would like to walk on again.

Be it the entry to an entertainment park or gates to a movie theatre, COVID-19 has made sure that such basic activities seem far-fetched now.

While India is in its third phase of lockdown, different countries have brought about stricter rules or relaxation norms, depending upon the severity of the situation.

Here are some of the top tweets regarding the places people would like to visit as soon as possible.

For the music lover, a vinyl or CD store is a heaven on earth. One Twitter user shared the picture of one such heaven.

can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/RtUZP6T7iS — (@IondoncalIing) May 5, 2020

Netizens discussed which adrenaline-inducing ride would be better.

can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/NDVoHfTeLz — (@_mikaxox) May 7, 2020

One user posted the picture of a baseball game.

I can't wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/zuARynH03L — Alicia (@aalicia99) May 5, 2020

Another shared the picture of a skincare section in a market.

can’t wait to walk down the aisle (or any aisle @ tj maxx for that matter) pic.twitter.com/ml1V0w1Jmj — hannah (@hannahh_mb) May 8, 2020

Restaurants and eateries were a big hit, garnering several mentions.

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/trZTEOmBKY — (@biesso21) May 8, 2020

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/nkxon8mFc4 — saul (@saaaaaulm) May 10, 2020

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/sCmSJutAL7 — (@nsaymm__) May 10, 2020

I can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/2EnI1t0zXB — Cait (@C8lanpaige) May 9, 2020

So were the aeroplane isles and airports.

can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/4XvaKcSV75 — (@stylebyrxg) May 2, 2020

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/Rg2UzFZk2Y — alina (@TebbuttAlina) April 28, 2020

i can't WAIT to walk down the aisle...



...to get to my seat on an airplane so i can travel lmfaoyouthought — Melanie Rojas (@mehlluhknee) April 30, 2020

Can't wait to walk down the aisle someday... and hear those magical words ... "This is your captain speaking" ✈️ — Monique is joy (@iriediva) April 29, 2020

can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/ONRYW5yBKO — ariel (@ariielllx) May 10, 2020

Here are some other tweets.

I can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/mcBByLq8ec — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) May 9, 2020

can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/Qd6FQwKcoc — MemesMexican (@MEXlCANMEMES) May 10, 2020

can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/uBeKjOjk0l — maj (@majkubz) May 9, 2020

can’t wait to walk down the aisle.. pic.twitter.com/UnexWq9oRs — elise (@elloelise_) May 9, 2020

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/phksIY44EF — DD (@DaltonWDickson) May 10, 2020

Can’t wait to walk down the aisle. pic.twitter.com/XJgfWVpHII — | (@faliqfahmie) May 9, 2020

can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/9Jn0IPRrsT — gabi (@sadbitchenergy) May 9, 2020