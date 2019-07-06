Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

'Captain India': Soldiers Brave Falling Rocks to Build Human Shield for Amarnath Yatris, Earn Respect

Over 67,000 pilgrims performed the Amarnath Yatra during the first five days while another batch of 5,124 yatris left Jammu on Saturday.

News18.com

Updated:July 6, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Captain India': Soldiers Brave Falling Rocks to Build Human Shield for Amarnath Yatris, Earn Respect
Image credit : Twitter/ITBP
Loading...

A video of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials protecting Amarnath Yatris from harm has gone viral.

The annual pilgrimage is one of the most dangerous trips in the world that reports high casualties. This year, the yatra began on July 1 and so far four batches of pilgrims have been allowed passage through Jammu and Kashmir as of now in order to climb to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir.

However, the trek is so treacherous that completing the journey on one's own is nearly impossible without the help of locals or security personnel.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva, according to the devotees. Yatris approach the cave shrine either from the traditional Pahalgam route or from the Baltal route both involving an uphill trek of 42 and 14 km respectively.

ITBP's Twitter handle shared two videos from both the routes where ITBP personnel could be seen clearing the routes. In both video, officers can seen braving falling stones as they create a shield under a high-altitude waterfall for yatris to travel safely on the Baltal route.

The videos of the brave soldiers have since gone viral and many people complimented and thanked the armed forces for their tireless and courageous efforts to ensure the safety of people.

Over 67,000 pilgrims performed the Amarnath Yatra during the first five days while another batch of 5,124 yatris left Jammu on Saturday, officials said.

The cave shrine was discovered in 1850 by a local shepherd named Buta Malik. Folklore says a Sufi saint gave the shepherd a bag full of charcoal that turned out to be gold. Symbolically, the lore has proved true as the descendants of the shepherd received a portion of the offerings at the cave shrine for nearly 150 years till 2000.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram