'Captain India': Soldiers Brave Falling Rocks to Build Human Shield for Amarnath Yatris, Earn Respect

A video of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials protecting Amarnath Yatris from harm has gone viral.

The annual pilgrimage is one of the most dangerous trips in the world that reports high casualties. This year, the yatra began on July 1 and so far four batches of pilgrims have been allowed passage through Jammu and Kashmir as of now in order to climb to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir.

However, the trek is so treacherous that completing the journey on one's own is nearly impossible without the help of locals or security personnel.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva, according to the devotees. Yatris approach the cave shrine either from the traditional Pahalgam route or from the Baltal route both involving an uphill trek of 42 and 14 km respectively.

ITBP's Twitter handle shared two videos from both the routes where ITBP personnel could be seen clearing the routes. In both video, officers can seen braving falling stones as they create a shield under a high-altitude waterfall for yatris to travel safely on the Baltal route.

ITBP personnel braving shooting stones at a snow slope by placing Shield wall to ensure safe passage of #Amarnath Yatris on Baltal route.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/fVSIYEzn8x — ITBP (@ITBP_official) July 4, 2019

ITBP personnel guarding the moving yatries from shooting stones on a foot bridge from a high altitude waterfall point on Baltal route of #AmarnathYatra pic.twitter.com/LkOsthMnXN — ITBP (@ITBP_official) July 5, 2019

The videos of the brave soldiers have since gone viral and many people complimented and thanked the armed forces for their tireless and courageous efforts to ensure the safety of people.

Jai Hind to brave #ITBP jawans . You are like #Shiva's messengers for us. — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) July 4, 2019

Captain india shield on. https://t.co/XrBg7RQTRx — Sachin Rautela (@sachin_rautela) July 5, 2019

jab humko bhagwan bhi dhoka de jae tab bhi humari bhartiya sena kam aae. Ense sher hain is Bharat ma ke lal., salute you .,our adventure is your daily routine., A real hero is not that whom we see in movie a real hero is whom we see in Indian Army Uniform., — bharat arora (@bharat_ar09) July 4, 2019

Oh my word, this video shows personnel from the Indo Tibetan Border Police protecting pilgrims on the Amarnath Yatris route from rockfalls using riot shields. It is extraordinarily brave and very dangerous. https://t.co/NCdu4tjbIJ — Dave Petley (@davepetley) July 5, 2019

I was there when it happened. Really our forces don't care their own life just coz of us. That was completely dangerous moment. Salute ITBP. Love you. — Yash Pal 🇮🇳 (@yashindia1) July 6, 2019

Motto is Shaurya - Dridhata- Karma - Nishta truly proved 🙏 — ashish baxi (@ashishbaxi) July 5, 2019

Very unique for any paramilitary forces in the world for this type of service. https://t.co/IahOD2VTWw — D T (@dt_ind) July 5, 2019

Selfless service.. Service before self... Grand salute to you sirs @ITBP_official https://t.co/eOUEc6qqN5 — Sandesh (@sandeshils) July 5, 2019

Over 67,000 pilgrims performed the Amarnath Yatra during the first five days while another batch of 5,124 yatris left Jammu on Saturday, officials said.

The cave shrine was discovered in 1850 by a local shepherd named Buta Malik. Folklore says a Sufi saint gave the shepherd a bag full of charcoal that turned out to be gold. Symbolically, the lore has proved true as the descendants of the shepherd received a portion of the offerings at the cave shrine for nearly 150 years till 2000.