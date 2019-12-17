Take the pledge to vote

Car Bursts into Flames When Man Lights Cigarette After Spraying 'Excessive' Air Freshner

The incident took place in Halifax, around 50 kilometres from Manchester, UK.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 17, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
Car Bursts into Flames When Man Lights Cigarette After Spraying 'Excessive' Air Freshner
Image credit: Reuters (Representational)

A man in the UK had a narrow escape from death after his car blew up after he lit a cigarette. The explosion took place when he lit the cigarette after spraying “excessive” amount of air freshener.

The windscreen and windows of the car were blown up in the accident but the man survived with some injuries, The Independent reported. The incident took place in Halifax, around 50 kilometres from Manchester, UK.

West Yorkshire Police said the driver didn’t ventilate the car after spraying the air freshener. The police said the incident occurred when the car was stuck in traffic.

The police said the extent of the blast was very high, so much so that it damaged the nearby shops too.

Fountain Street near the town centre was cordoned off by the officials after the blast on Saturday. There were traffic jams and the place came to a grinding halt due to the restrictions.

Following the incident, the police issued guidelines on the use of aerosol sprays and said they should be kept away from the fire as they are inflammable.

A Twitter user posted about the accident on his profile, saying “what an enormous bang, thankfully there appear to be no injuries.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
