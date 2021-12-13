Car Driver from Tamil Nadu Hailed as Hero After He Revives Wounded Monkey Through CPR

The video of a man from Tamil Nadu saving the life of a monkey by administering mouth-to-mouth resuscitation has gone viral on social media. The video, tweeted by a reporter from The New Indian Express, shows the man pumping the heart of the wounded animal and breathing oxygen into it in an effort to revive it. At the end of the clip, the man is seen happy as the monkey comes back to life and is taken to the hospital. The video received a lot of love from commenters who hailed the man for his humane act. Watch the video here:

https://mobile.twitter.com/Thiruselvamts/status/1470048232545787918

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the man in the video is M Prabhu, a car driver from Kunnam taluk in Perambalur. Prabhu said that the monkey was bitten and chased by dogs. The animal had managed to climb a tree. Prabhu rescued the monkey from the tree and found it to be unconscious. He then decided to take it to a veterinary hospital on a two-wheeler which his friend was driving. However, on the way, he felt that the monkey was gradually losing its pulse. This is when a first-aid training course Prabhu had taken earlier came to his rescue. He started pumping the heart of the dying animal and breathed in oxygen through its mouth. After some time, the monkey could be heard breathing again and the car driver hastened to take it to the hospital. The animal was vaccinated and provided emergency aid in the hospital.

Netizens were moved by the video and flooded the comments section with such remarks:

“Respect for u brother. What u did people would never dream in their life to do this… Ur parents are very lucky… Love u brother .."

https://mobile.twitter.com/Venkatvalimai/status/1470063545249267714

“Why people search god every where, i don’t know. look at there god is infront of you. Is doing his job, and get it done."

https://mobile.twitter.com/RajuShedge7/status/1470080393277689857

“This is the only religion I love to have in this world."

https://mobile.twitter.com/vaathiyaaruu/status/1470086169643737088

The monkey was later handed over to forest department officials.

