Car Thief Races on Railway Tracks to Flee from Cops, Abandons it Midway

Every kid will be fascinated about the game ‘Grand Theft Auto (GTA)’ where we as a player engage in various missions which involve driving, shooting and occasional role-playing. But we might not have seen such a mission in real life. Here is one such incident where a Land Rover Discovery has been stolen by a thief and smashed through the level crossing barrier and raced on the railway track.

The footage shows that two officers were confronting the driver to get out of the car when the driver tried to get away. In the chaos, the driver put the car on reverse, the video shows the cop can see holding on as the car shot backwards.

In the process, two officers were injured, while the female officer managed to get free of the hit.

Around 9.30 am, Hertfordshire police told that a stolen vehicle had travelled into the county from Essex, Dailymail reports.

The CCTV footage shows, the driver is speeding away from the road and barging into the Cheshunt train station by breaking the barrier. Greater Anglia, Stansted Express and London Overground services have been affected following the incident. Onlookers on the station shot this incident as the driver drove past them along the tracks. Thereafter the thief abandons the car on the track before making off on foot.

❗ Services between Liverpool Street & #Cheshunt, Bishop’s Stortford, Hertford East, Stansted Airport and Cambridge are being disrupted.Services between Stratford & Bishop’s Stortford / Meridian Water are also disrupted. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) July 15, 2021

Here is the video:

Another eye witness has captured the image of abandoned car on track

However, the police are on the hunt for the culprit. The video chase has taken social media by storm and it even led to a hashtag trend in the UK under the name ‘#GTA trends’ because it reminds the netizens of the popular computer game.

Here are some of the reaction

How many times does one get to say in their lifetime “Omg I just saw a car driving on the train tracks while I was waiting for my train” https://t.co/ZOueA0q0DK— ℍℕℝ (@SAMSMOODBOARD) July 16, 2021

The new fast and furious looks diff here https://t.co/fBujH9V4eL— liya (@liyamdn) July 16, 2021

I know this is how my mum sees me driving https://t.co/QffsGNN7Xk— ö (@_gozleme_) July 15, 2021

This is actually something I’d do on GTA when I finally get to play it for the first time https://t.co/FoeLnRqWB5— Audré✨ (@AudreDBAer) July 16, 2021

moving like they’re playing gta https://t.co/IshRA7Ehb2— Olivia (@aiviloco) July 16, 2021

GTA 6 out already ? https://t.co/4I50tO7T2N— SLIMANE (@SLIMANE29K) July 15, 2021

