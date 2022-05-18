Cara Delevingne's 'Strange' Behaviour at Billboard Music Awards Has Twitter Concerned

Cara Delevigne attended the Billboard Music Awards recently and her behaviour appeared “strange” to many social media users. Videos of Cara around Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat went viral after the actor-model was seen getting up to some questionable antics. Daily Star reported that Megan also appeared to have shared a photo from a fan account that edited Cara out of Megan’s picture with Doja Cat. Twitter users found Cara’s behaviour around Megan inappropriate. Several videos showed her holding the train of Megan’s dress, seemingly to help her get a good picture.

Cara Delevingne plays with Megan Thee Stallion’s dress on the #BBMAs red carpet. pic.twitter.com/yIAC3lt0Ld — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 16, 2022

your chances of being watched by cara delevingne are slim but never zero pic.twitter.com/rZzs7JQXr6 — َdance fever grammy campaign (@ungodlywests) May 16, 2022

Cara Delevingne coming through the mirror when Megan Thee Stallion tries to hide from her in the bathroom:

pic.twitter.com/8Tv2js2odm — Steven Turner (@StevenTphoto92) May 16, 2022

Cara Delevingne’s behavior so greatly outweighs anything embarrassing I’ve ever done that I think she cured my anxiety — verif*ed tw*tter s*cks (@amberleejo_) May 16, 2022

We have an emerging crises in the world that I feel nobody is taking seriously and we have to talk about this as a people, we can’t continue to turn a blind eye. Here’s an informational thread on Cara Delevingne. 1/50 pic.twitter.com/h0ODYOxi7T — Mal (@houseofphoton) May 16, 2022

Those videos of Cara Delevingne really made me realise I'm not actually as socially strange as I used to believe I was. — Jack (@J4CKMULL) May 17, 2022

Recently, Cara Delevingne dropped jaws when she stepped out on the red carpet of MET Gala 2022. The actress-model stepped out for the night wearing a Christian Dior red double-breasted jacket but she soon stripped it off when she took the centre stage and unveiled her bare chest. She painted her body golden while covering her modesty with pasties. She accessorised her look with a gold body chain. Speaking about her look with Variety, Cara said, “I did a reveal of my b**bs, but not the n***le since I still have to hide those apparently.”

