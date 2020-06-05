Carbon dioxide in Atmosphere Hits Record High in May Despite Global Coronavirus Lockdown

Even though businesses and industries are shut in most parts of the world due to the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the emission of Carbon dioxide has not decreased.

On the contrary, it was revealed that in May the carbon dioxide levels were at a record high.

According to a report published in Mashable citing Scripps Institution of Oceanography, it was mentioned that even though this is alarming it is not something unexpected.

Carbon dioxide levels have been increasing since 1958, the year in which this keeping of record began.

Scripps Institution of Oceanography collects measurements of atmospheric Carbon dioxide on top of Mauna Loa in Hawaii. The news of the record high was announced on Thursday. As per the institute, the average was just over 417 parts per million, in May, which is possibly the highest amount in millions of years.

It must be noted that there was a significant drop in Carbon dioxide emissions in the month of April as compared to the same time last year. The drop was reported to be 17 per cent which would have possibly happened due to the lockdown.

Ralph Keeling, the director of the Scripps Carbon dioxide Programme at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography told Mashable in March, "The pile is still there. We are not getting rid of the pile [with temporary shutdowns]."

He also mentioned that in order to slow down this rise the world will have to reduce unprecedented emissions of 20 to 30 per cent for six to 12 months.

As of now, the emissions of Carbon dioxide are very high due to the dependency on fossil fuel for a very substantial source of energy. The report asserts that in the 70s the level was going up by 1 ppm per year, but in the last decade the average has risen to 2.4 ppm.