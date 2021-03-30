Carbon Labels on Meat Items May Influence People to Care about Climate Change, Finds Study

While many of us want to reduce our carbon footprint and help reverse climate change, many simply don’t want to bother. But a new study finds that even the most botherless kind of people may actively choose products with a lower carbon footprint if the information was printed on the label. The meat industry is one of the leading greenhouse gas emitters in the world and knowing if the meat was sourced from a climate-friendly alternative may impact consumer behaviour, according to the University of Copenhagen.

The team behind the study suggests carbon labelling must be made mandatory for packaged meat products. The study was conducted in collaboration with the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences. They wanted to understand the efficacy of climate impact information as a way to influence consumer choice.

There is a phenomenon known as “active information avoidance”, this is when a person actively avoids knowing more about something as a coping mechanism. To avoid knowing how much harm you cause to Mother Earth by using a plastic bottle or how many useless calories you are adding to your body with that delicious beer is a way to self-preservation and remaining guilt-free.

“Our experiments demonstrate that one out of three people doesn’t want to know the climate impact of the food they eat,” said Jonas Nordström, one of the study authors, from the University of Copenhagen’s Department of Food and Resource Economics.

In the experiment, 803 volunteers were offered a choice between six alternatives consisting of variations of ground meat and a plant-based mixture, each without a climate label. Then they were asked if they wanted to know the carbon footprint of their choices. 33% responded negatively.

In the next set, the same volunteers were again asked to choose, but this time, the products had a climate label. Those who asked to know the climate impact in the first set had a 32% reduction in the climate footprint through their new product choices. Those categorised as “information avoiders” also reduced their footprint by 12% by choosing products with climate labels.

“Our assumption is that being aware of a product’s climate impact has a psychological cost for the consumer,” explained Professor Nordström. They deduce that a fan of red meat would feel guilty if they knew what impact they had. The same people avoided knowing anything at all when the labels were not present as knowledge brought guilt. But if the information was in their faces, they would opt for chicken instead of beef, at least a small percentage would.