Cardi B Breaking Open Egg Like a 'Serial Killer' Has the Internet Cracking Up

It looks like after all her recent camaraderie with ‘You’ star Penn Badgley, a little bit of Joe Goldberg has rubbed off on Cardi-B. If you’ve seen Cardi, you’re bound to have noticed her shiny, lethally sleek manicure, which the singer has shown off many times. It’s a multipurpose set of nails, looking equally adept at self-defence if need be as much as it can help peel an odd fruit or two. In that vein, a video has been doing the rounds on Twitter, where Cardi can be seen breaking an egg open in what is being termed as “serial killer" style. In her defence, perhaps because of her long, green-painted manicure, she’s not able to get a grip on the egg the normal way. Yet, breaking it open as she does, by half-smashing, half-grinding it in her palm is unsettling to look at and Twitter users were freaked out.

After the video was tweeted by a user who goes by @kissmyyyJAZZ, who shared it with the caption “Cardi is a serial killer. Why she crack this egg like this?", Cardi reshared it with laughing emojis. The next natural question to arise was how she managed to wash her hands with those nails on, and one user explained, “She made a vid saying she washes it by putting her whole finger in nails and all".

She made a vid saying she washes it by putting her whole finger in nails and all 😂😂😂— Skiniesha (@Skiniesha1423) November 14, 2021

That fact that not 1 piece of shell landed in there was amazing!!!— Ms. DC (@babegirl0077) November 14, 2021

She already Baking in love's kitchen pic.twitter.com/6iNe79n0qv— ᭙ (@saleemjnr) November 14, 2021

Sis what’s the ingredients. Please can I get the list! I wanna go buy the items TOMORROW!!!— Iamjonaenicole (@iamjonaenicole) November 14, 2021

Shell or not, Cardi seems to be doing just fine. Perhaps she should steer clear of Love Quinn Goldberg but that problem may have sorted itself out already if you’ve watched the third season of ‘You’. After the Netflix thriller’s lead star Penn Badgley’s old video praising the US rapper for her authentic social media handling went viral, both the stars indulged in a little bit of ‘stanning’ each other. And just days after that, the duo ended up exchanging their Twitter display photos so that now Badgley’s account sports Cardi B’s picture and vice versa. And if that wasn’t enough, Cardi B also revealed that she got a ‘letter’ from Joe Goldberg. The rapper shared a photo of a letter along with a cap, the kind Badgley’s character wears on the show.

