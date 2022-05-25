Cardi B Drops Whole Tutorial Showing How She Changes Diapers With Super-long Nails

The trend of maintaining long manicured nails which has been sported by several celebrities in Hollywood has often left viewers wondering, how does one perform daily activities with those nails? But worry no more, for American rapper Cardi B just showed us how she can seamlessly change diapers with those long nails. It all started when rapper Kash Doll asked Cardi B on Twitter, how she changes a diaper with those long nails.

Cardi B showed her impressive style diaper changing skills in a video in response. She shared a one-minute tutorial using a stuffed teddy bear. The video started with Cardi B unlatching the teddy bear's white onesie.

The first thing that catches our attention is the red, stiletto-sculpted manicure worn by the singer. She proceeded to remove the diaper and showed how she likes to wipe, emphasising that it is important to thoroughly clean the baby's buttocks. She swiftly wiped the teddy bear with her red nails.

While she was recording the tutorial video, her daughter Kulture made an appearance and asked, “Mommy, why you cleaning the butt?” Cardi B just said “It's a long story.”

Once the bear was fully cleaned, she applied a fresh diaper flawlessly. Reattaching the buttons on the onesie, she shared that it is her least favourite part.

In the caption, she wrote, “Okay girl so I just made a whole video. Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean,they have more crevices.”

The video has left Cardi B’s fans quite impressed. One of the comments on Twitter read, “Cardi, you did a good job, lol!”

Another fan wrote, “Kulture is a mood and I am here for it! Also, this video answered a major question I had lol. Cheers.”

What are your thoughts on Cardi B’s hidden skills?

