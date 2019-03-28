English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Drugged and Robbed Men to Survive': Cardi B Defends Furore After Old Video Resurfaces
The hashtag #SurvivingCardiB has begun making the rounds in recent days, even trending at one point on Twitter. Others began calling for her to be "canceled."
(Image: AP)
Loading...
Cardi B is discussing dark corners of her past after an old video circulated on social media over the weekend.
The I Like It rapper has addressed a three-year-old Instagram Live video in which she said she had drugged and robbed men during her days as a stripper in the Bronx.
"So I'm seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a living," Cardi B wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit [sic] a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s***."
She went on to write, "I never glorified the things I brought up in that live [sic]I never even put those things in my music because I'm not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it."
"I did what I had to do to survive," she added.
The hashtag #SurvivingCardiB has begun making the rounds in recent days, even trending at one point on Twitter. Others began calling for her to be "canceled."
The I Like It rapper has addressed a three-year-old Instagram Live video in which she said she had drugged and robbed men during her days as a stripper in the Bronx.
"So I'm seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a living," Cardi B wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit [sic] a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s***."
She went on to write, "I never glorified the things I brought up in that live [sic]I never even put those things in my music because I'm not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it."
"I did what I had to do to survive," she added.
The hashtag #SurvivingCardiB has begun making the rounds in recent days, even trending at one point on Twitter. Others began calling for her to be "canceled."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle, Takes Swipe At Congress’ NYAY Scheme
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle, Takes Swipe At Congress’ NYAY Scheme
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super Deluxe Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals the Show
- Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Character', Filmmaker Hits Back
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
- A Former ISRO Engineer Explains Why India's 'Mission Shakti' is a 'Complete Waste'
- The Least of These Movie Review: A Subtly Handled Faith Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results