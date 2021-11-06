'Hello, You': Cardi B Just Received a 'Chilling' Letter, Gift From Joe Goldberg

Cardi B and Joe from Netflix’s ‘You’ are the new couple on the block. Or are they? After the Netflix thriller’s lead star Penn Badgley’s old video praising the US rapper for her authentic social media handling went viral, both the stars indulged in a little bit of ‘stanning’ each other. And just days after that, the duo ended up exchanging their Twitter display photos so that now Badgley’s account sports Cardi B’s picture and vice versa. And if that wasn’t enough, now Cardi B has revealed she got a ‘letter’ from Joe Goldberg but what is concerning for the singer is how did the ‘charming’ killer found out the address.

The rapper shared a photo of a letter along with a cap, the kind Badgley’s character wears on the show.

How Joe found my new house adress ?😳😳 pic.twitter.com/1FFy43tvWv— iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 5, 2021

The letter accompanying the cap said, “Hello, You…My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to…you," referring to the lyrics from Cardi B’s song “Wap." “Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You’re meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. You’re authentic and nuanced…just as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can’t be caged in, and it’s refreshing."

The letter ends with Joe hoping to see the rapper ‘slaying in the hat’. “I certainly hope you won’t disappear," he concluded the letter. He signed it with ‘Au Revoir, Joe Goldberg.’

The reactions to this terrifying, stalking letter from everyone’s favourite yet dreaded serial killer resulted in a flurry of reactions. Netflix was however quick to respond, denying its role in supplying ‘Joe’ with the rapper’s address.

Wasn’t me, swear 😉— Netflix (@netflix) November 5, 2021

‘You’s Twitter handle also reacted.

They have been going back and forth awhile now 😅— Meridith Bolster (@liberalmaine) November 5, 2021

Love reading this post like. pic.twitter.com/phqz3Aka7u— Piper Halliwell (@pancakeface) November 5, 2021

On a more safer-much healthier real-life note, the singer-rapper and the ‘You’ star have become the newest folks to be part of the mutual admiration society. For the unversed, Badgley plays a stalker-killer named Joe Goldberg in the Netflix original who is shown to have killed several people, especially those who have been in some form or the other tried to obstruct his path when it came to women he seemed romantically inclined towards. The series has been immensely successful for the OTT platform and just aired its season 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.