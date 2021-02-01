Cardi B Played 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' in Viral Announcement Video and Desis are Tripping Over it

"Cardi B is coming...." turned into one of the rising Twitter trends on Monday morning after the American rapper and actress posted a cryptic video over her social media accounts.

That, however, wasn't the only thing that intrigued the Internet, especially the desi web.

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar aka Cardi B sent her fans in a frenzy after the rapper teased an announcement about something exciting that was coming up on 1 February (in the US).

In her 12-second-video, Cardi B can be seen walking down the stairs as she says, "I got an announcement to make tomorrow. Bye."

The video had her fans and followers speculating instantly. New video? New single? New album? While the west was busy scratching their heads over it, Cardi B turned heads of the desi audiences who were immediately interested in the choice of background music the rapper had playing in the backdrop.

I got a announcement to make tomorrow 📢 pic.twitter.com/5pVtJShEgg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 1, 2021

Yep, Cardi used a super hit song called "Kaliyon Ka Chaman" from 1981 Bollywood movie Jyoti starring Aruna Irani. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Cardi grabbed more attention than she had ever hoped for.

Fans were completely bamboozled.

Not the Bollywood music in the background lmaooo https://t.co/Cr3J13G8k5 — mona 💫 (@monaluv99) February 1, 2021

its an desi song isnt it? https://t.co/rlBb6nK41E — Eba⁷ 🍊 (@GLOSSTRIVIAS) February 1, 2021

okay is that kaliyo ka chaman in the background?@?$#?$ https://t.co/AKzBSqZD6u — Shushi⁷♡ (@KimSeokjinBitch) February 1, 2021

my brown people. please tell im not trippin, but is that Lata Mangeshkar singing in the back??? 😭 https://t.co/oK5BgFY9VM — ♡ duvy (@quayzahr) February 1, 2021

Why "Kaliyon ka Chaman" playing in the background? https://t.co/eP06z5EBC5 — ⓧᱬ (@anomegamutant) February 1, 2021

Here's the OG video:

Meanwhile, the pop singer was in awe of actress Priyanka Chopra after watching her latest film The White Tiger. Taking to Twitter the singer shared how Priyanka left her crying and angry with her 'amazing' performance.

"White tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it," read Cardi's tweet. Responding to her, Priyanka thanked her for the compliment. Adored by the actress' tweet, Cardi replied to Priyanka writing, "Yes You was so sweet and adorable. You was amazing."

"Kisses always mama! You the best," wrote Priyanka thanking Cardi.

The White Tiger is directed by American-Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani and based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. It stars Adarsh Gourav, with Priyanka, Rajkummar Rao, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vijay Maurya in other pivotal roles.