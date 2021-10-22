Cardi B and 'YOU' Star Penn Badgley are Newest BFFs on Twitter and We Stan It

Move Over Joe and Love, it is all about Joe and Cardi now. Don’t believer us? You will soon! ‘YOU’ star Penn Badgley may have been playing an off-putting but equally charming stalker-serial killer in the Netflix thriller series but the actor in real-life is a completely different personality. Humble and down-to-earth, Badgley has been charming fans and everyone alike ever since the actor started working in entertainment. Recently, an old video from an event organised for the Netflix show at Manila in Philippines started doing rounds on the internet where Badgley is seen talking about how he handles social media and in doing so, he also spoke about the US rapper Cardi B’s social media presence, which he believes to be ‘authentic’.

Elaborating on it, Badgley had said, “It’s this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as ‘antic,’ she has an incredibly authentic relationship to (social media) and that’s why people like her so much."

Now as ‘You’ season 3 premiered a few days ago, this particular video of Badgley praising Cardi B went viral again and it reached the rapper herself. Ans sure enough, there was some ‘fangirling’ involved.

OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous https://t.co/Z7MFQc2t2i— iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 17, 2021

And sure enough there were some reactions, which we are sure Joe Goldberg would agree to!

He probably knows you more than you know yourself🕵️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/HPqVsVJrRt— Richard (@richardhtx) October 17, 2021

Love somewhere in the background like “Cardi B, huh?” pic.twitter.com/r8IjvFOsGF— Old No. 7 (@charlaMAYNE_) October 17, 2021

And replying to this, was Badgley’s unique reaction as he seemed to have gone tongue-tied.

And just 3 days later, the duo seemed to have gone into absolute ‘stanning’ mode. The rapper and the ‘YOU’ star exchanged their Twitter display photos so that now Badgley’s account sports a Cardi B photo and vice versa.

Dare we say, that’s some bold steps right there. But of course, for Badgley’s Joe, it wouldn’t be the first time. Remember back in Season 1, when he had kidnapped Benji Ashby while obsessing over Beck, he had literally used his phone to keep up the impression that Ashby was fine and out and about. So, we are not putting anything past ‘Joe’.

What do you think of these two new besties on the Twitter bloc?

