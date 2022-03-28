Cardi B's Bodyguard Getting on a Disneyland Ride to Protect her Daughter has Left Twitter Amused

American rapper Cardi B was recently spotted having me fun time with her daughter Kulture. However, it is not the enjoyment shared by the mother-daughter at the amusement park but her bodyguard’s reaction that has got netizens talking. A clip of Cardi B shows her taking a Mad Tea Party ride with Kulture. While the mother and daughter sat at one of the giant teacup-shaped rides, their bodyguard accompanied them by sitting at another similar teacup.

The video shared on social media shows how the rapper was smiling and interacting with Kulture, but the bodyguard, on the other hand, sported a serious expression even when the teacup ride was quite exciting. The bodyguard’s job is no easy task, as it seems. Reacting to the footage, one user wrote on Twitter, “Cardi and Kulture having the time of their lives then it pans to the security with a straight face.”

Cardi and Kulture having the time of their lives then it pans to the security with a straight face 😭— dani (@kordeilogy) March 27, 2022

The video has been viewed over seven million times on Twitter since it was shared on Sunday. Sharing their reaction to the video, one user wondered how the bodyguard would protect Cardi B and Kulture if something were to happen, whilst the teacups revolved simultaneously. The comment was accompanied by a GIF and it read, “Him if something goes down and has to protect her dizzy.”

Him if something goes down and has to protect her 😂 dizzy af pic.twitter.com/1Y6BbdjeDK— Severance Immigration Attorney (@GA4Franco) March 28, 2022

For one user, the situation was quite hilarious: “Imagine trying to ride the tea cups and you just look over and see this dude. I would cry laughing.”

Imagine trying to ride the tea cups and you just look over and see this dude 😂😂😂😂😂 I would CRY laughing— Nikki 🦋 (@_nhlsharks) March 28, 2022

Another user reacted to the video on Instagram and wrote in the comments, “I just know he saying weeee in his head.” A hilarious comment made by one user read, “Bro at the happiest place on earth and ready for war. LMAO.”

Understanding Cardi B’s bodyguard’s job, one user wrote, “Being on high alert in the teacups is crazy.” The video even got some fans demanding to know more about the daily lives of celebrity security guards. One comment on Instagram read, “I would love a documentary on the life of a security guard for celebrities.”

What are your thoughts on this hilarious video?

