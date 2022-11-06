Careem Pakistan Hits Back at Zomato As Babar Azam Team Enters T20 World Cup Semifinals

Pakistan had a shoddy start in the T20 World Cup but managed to make a turnaround at today after defeating Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval today. Things had started to look up earlier in the day when South Africa were choked by Netherlands, giving both Pakistan and Bangladesh a chance to enter the semifinals. After the victory over Bangladesh, Pakistan gained entry into the semifinals, joining India, England and New Zealand, and it’s payback time on Pakistani cricket Twitter.

Zomato had earlier trolled Pakistan, writing in a tweet, “order placed for home delivery of pak team.” Careem Pakistan had replied, “Jawab hoga tou dein gey“. The day for the reply arrived today and Careem Pakistan made the most of it. “Order declined,” they hit back.

It had all started when Careem had trolled Zomato pre-match on October 23, which India had gone on to win. Zomato had hit back, writing, “dear pakistan, ordered a defeat? virat your service.”

We hope you guys are ready for your pre-diwali gift (read defeat) https://t.co/IgMI9tWnd9 — Careem Pakistan (@CareemPAK) October 23, 2022

dear pakistan, ordered a defeat?

virat your service — zomato (@zomato) October 23, 2022

The ongoing rivalry between the two platforms is being closely followed by Twitter users.

Pakistan had a rough start and have now, almost miraculously, made it to the semifinals. This also brightens the prospect of a India vs Pakistan final clash in a repeat of 2007. Pakistan now joins India, New Zealand and England in the semis.

Meanwhile, India rounded off their Super 12 campaign of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a comprehensive win over Zimbabwe on Sunday and finished top in Group 2. The win, India’s fourth of the competition, means they will face England in the semifinals at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. In the first semifinal on Wednesday, last year’s runners-up New Zealand will take on Pakistan.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here