'Careful... Extremely Hot': Starbucks Barista's Cute Message to Young Woman

In a scene straight out of a romantic film, a young woman was appreciated and that too creatively by a barista at Starbucks. In a TikTok video, she shared the visuals of a coffee cup with the words, “extremely hot". Showing the cup, she said that she was “never going back" to that place, according to a report in The Mirror.

In the video, the woman showed the cup, which had the message scribbled on it and pointed out with an arrow. AT the bottom of the cup was the usual text which tells customers: “Careful, the beverage you’re about to enjoy is extremely hot."

Instead of the routine message, the Starbucks employee crossed out some of the words to make the message read: “Careful, you’re extremely hot."

The woman, who has the handle @chance_twins alongside her twin sister, was left red-faced by this and said that she wouldn’t be going back to the coffee shop because she was so embarrassed.

Advertisement

She captioned the video: “What just happened at Starbucks? Never going back there,” she added.

While some people appreciated the barista and thought that it was ‘smooth’ and ‘cute’, others thought that it was just a pick-up line, which was probably used on many other girls.

One person said: “That was smooth, not going to lie."

Another user said, “It’s cute, girls say guys never do anything. He just put his heart out to you."

Yet another one wondered, “how many girls he did that to", indicating that the barista was just a flirt.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.