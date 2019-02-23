Careless Whiskers: Man Slow Dancing With Dog Among Human Couples is Melting Hearts

Just in case the only thing missing from your day is a man dancing with a dog to Careless Whisper. pic.twitter.com/6n822DKvKp — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) February 20, 2019

Guilty paws have got no rhythm. — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) February 20, 2019

“Stephen, stop. Put me down. Everyone is staring!” — Jaime (@NotThatDrJ) February 21, 2019

You mean Careless Whiskers right — PalmersNeckGuya.k.a “MrKrochak” (@stimpy8er) February 20, 2019

Agree that’s one good looking dog — A-Rock (@Prestige__WWide) February 20, 2019

Marriage material right there! @jannarden — Kathleen Cutsey (@c_kat_go) February 20, 2019

"I Didn't Mind When We Went On A Date To The Butcher Shop....But This Is Ridiculous..." — Steve (@baby2jag1) February 20, 2019

Sometimes, many times, there are some things you just absolutely *need* in your life - but are unaware of this, until you actually see and experience it.

This video is one of those times! #DogsofTwittter #GeorgeMichael #dancelife #LoveYourPetDay — Kristina (@SparklyJinx) February 21, 2019

the dog is looking around like this man is not The One and he's hoping the person he really wants to dance with will walk in just before midnight and cut in and they will dance off into the moonlight together but maybe I'm just reading too much into it 😅 — Maisha Z. Johnson (@mzjwords) February 21, 2019

My day’s complete, thank you, nite nite xxx — Marie Holt (@MarieHolt50) February 20, 2019

Animals doing human things always are usually a hit with netizens. And now, a video of a man slow-dancing to 'Careless Whisper' with ihs dog is making the internet cry tears of joy.The video was posted on Twitter on Feb 20 and since has over 11.4 million views. In it, a man can be seen walking into a dance floor crowded with human couples. Only his dancing partner was not ordinary human. In fact, it was a plush dog that the man brought in his arms.Even as the other couples danced to the romantic George Michael number from the 80s, the man can be seen swaying gently with the dog held close to his chest. The 'couple' drew a lot of stares from other couples all of whom cheered the man and his furry companion.While it is unclear where the video was shot, it has tugged at the heartstrings of netizens across the world.We can all call Saturday off now, this day is complete!