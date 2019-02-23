LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Careless Whiskers: Man Slow Dancing With Dog Among Human Couples is Melting Hearts

News18.com

Updated:February 23, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
The video was posted on Twitter on Feb 20 and since has over 11.4 million views.
Animals doing human things always are usually a hit with netizens. And now, a video of a man slow-dancing to 'Careless Whisper' with ihs dog is making the internet cry tears of joy.

The video was posted on Twitter on Feb 20 and since has over 11.4 million views. In it, a man can be seen walking into a dance floor crowded with human couples. Only his dancing partner was not ordinary human. In fact, it was a plush dog that the man brought in his arms.

Even as the other couples danced to the romantic George Michael number from the 80s, the man can be seen swaying gently with the dog held close to his chest. The 'couple' drew a lot of stares from other couples all of whom cheered the man and his furry companion.





While it is unclear where the video was shot, it has tugged at the heartstrings of netizens across the world.




























We can all call Saturday off now, this day is complete!
