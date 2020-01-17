Unusual Vacancy: An Irish Island is Looking for Two Caretakers who Will be its Only Residents

Looking for an unusual job that gives you and your friend or bae the opportunity to explore new places together? Well, the perfect job may just be an email away. All a couple would have to do is take care of an entire island, all by themselves.

The Great Blasket Island, a small land mass off the coast of Ireland is looking for a couple or two friends to come and live on the island as its summer caretakers. The duo will be provided food and lodgings as well as a salary for the long term assignment. Recently, the island's official Twitter page shared the vacancy on the microblogging site.

"A unique position required," the post started. "Looking for long term management of Island Accommodation and Coffee Shop. Couple or two friends". The duration of the stay was from April to October 2020.

** Job Vacancy ** A unique position required - looking for long term management of Island Accommodation and Coffee Shop. Couple or two friends. 1st April 2020 - October 2020 accommodation and food provided. Email Alice on info@greatblasketisland.net for more information pic.twitter.com/RJFfrr4QDH — Great Blasket Island (@gbisland) January 10, 2020

The couple chosen for the job would be the only full-time residents of the unoccupied island, which is about 11 acres big.

According to what the two employees of the island told CBS News, the couple that would get the job would be required to carry out housekeeping duties and provide amenities such as breakfast to tourists who visited the little island. They would also be required to run the small cafe on the island that is open to tourists and handle the turnover from the guests as well as maintain the property and clean the "chicken coop".

The island has no electricity or hot water, even though guests and residents can carry out basic activities like charging a phone or laptop through energy generated through turbines.

While not everyone's cup of tea, getting an island all to yourself, albeit a small one, could be an exciting change of pace for those looking for a way out of the monotony of city life. And many on Twitter responded with enthusiasm.

Hire me and my large hairy son! pic.twitter.com/I4Czbq69xK — Dogspotting (@DogspottingOrg) January 17, 2020

I'd absolutely love this, how could I convince the wife — Steven Walsh (@guflfc82) January 10, 2020

Well America, it was nice but this seems more my style — Joshua Martinez (@thebiscuitboy_) January 11, 2020

Omg what a stunning place yes and we will do our little business there pinatas, little painted plates and liquor cakes — Dunia (@dunia_Tav2000) January 13, 2020

