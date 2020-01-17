Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Unusual Vacancy: An Irish Island is Looking for Two Caretakers who Will be its Only Residents

The couple that would get the job would be required to carry out housekeeping duties and provide amenities such as breakfast to tourists who visited the little island.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2020, 3:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Unusual Vacancy: An Irish Island is Looking for Two Caretakers who Will be its Only Residents
an unusual job vacancy |Image credit: Twitter/Great Blasket Island

Looking for an unusual job that gives you and your friend or bae the opportunity to explore new places together? Well, the perfect job may just be an email away. All a couple would have to do is take care of an entire island, all by themselves.

The Great Blasket Island, a small land mass off the coast of Ireland is looking for a couple or two friends to come and live on the island as its summer caretakers. The duo will be provided food and lodgings as well as a salary for the long term assignment. Recently, the island's official Twitter page shared the vacancy on the microblogging site.

"A unique position required," the post started. "Looking for long term management of Island Accommodation and Coffee Shop. Couple or two friends". The duration of the stay was from April to October 2020.

The couple chosen for the job would be the only full-time residents of the unoccupied island, which is about 11 acres big.

According to what the two employees of the island told CBS News, the couple that would get the job would be required to carry out housekeeping duties and provide amenities such as breakfast to tourists who visited the little island. They would also be required to run the small cafe on the island that is open to tourists and handle the turnover from the guests as well as maintain the property and clean the "chicken coop".

The island has no electricity or hot water, even though guests and residents can carry out basic activities like charging a phone or laptop through energy generated through turbines.

While not everyone's cup of tea, getting an island all to yourself, albeit a small one, could be an exciting change of pace for those looking for a way out of the monotony of city life. And many on Twitter responded with enthusiasm.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram