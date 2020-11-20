Caring for the Unloved: This Hyderabad Woman Has Taken it Upon Herself to Feed, Heal Strays

Amid conversations surrounding animal welfare, strays are almost always ignored and left to fend for themselves. We have seen countless instances of strays being abused, attacked without provocation. But in the midst of all the negativity, a Hyderabad woman has taken it upon herself to feed stray animals and provide for their welfare.

Initially frightened of strays, especially dogs, Shailaja, who is an IT professional has now resorted to caring for the animals on Hyderabad streets and volunteers to do everything possible in her capacity to help with their medicines.

Speaking to ANI, she said she used to very scared of stray animals, especially dogs but all that changed when her family brought home a stray puppy home two years back. It started her love affair with the stray animals and she now cares for them as her own.

"Earlier I was scared of dogs but my family got a pet in 2018 after which I became compassionate towards all animals and started taking care of them."

She said she used to feed 50 strays at a time and also took care of their medication expenses whenever the need arose.

She further said, “Lacking the knowledge about animal welfare in the initial stages, I just used to feed them and get them vaccinated. I then started to protect the newborn puppies and tried to take home all of them but it was difficult. I try my best to get them adopted by other people. I have spent a lot of my savings on their well being.

Recounting an incident, Shailaja also said that she had earlier quit her job in the hotel management to care for a dog that was injured. She took care of the animal for almost a year and then the dog was healed and later even adopted.

Unsure of a proper place to start, Shailaja decided to get in touch with dog-catchers which helped her to track the number of dogs which were sterilized. The ones which weren't were then taken to veterinary hospitals for the same.

Shailaja believes that as long as she continues to put her best foot forward for the animals, her journey will be a fruitful one. She also aims to built a foster home for the animals eventually.

(Inputs from ANI)