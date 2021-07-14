Carly Chaikin Tweeted That She Misses 'Darlene' and Now Mr Robot Fans Want a Spinoff

Fans of the popular American Television show Mr Robot were left heartbroken after reports of the cancellation of season 5. Mr Robot which made its way to television screens with the release of its first season on June 24, 2015, had a successful run and was followed by 3 more seasons. The last of which was aired in December 2019. Ever since the completion of season four, fans had been eagerly waiting for another season but makers reportedly have no plans to make another season.

And it is not just the viewers who miss their favourite characters on screen but even the actors cannot wait to get back in the skin of characters from the show. Now, actress Carly Chaikin who used to play the character of Darlene Alderson on the show has put out a Tweet stating that she misses playing the character of Darlene.

I miss Darlene. Like, genuinely.— Carly Chaikin (@carlychaikin) July 11, 2021

Caryl’s Tweet opened a trunk of emotions for fans who flooded the replying sections with tweets mentioning how much they missed ‘Darlene’ and Mr Robot. “So do I. I think she needs to come back, along with the whole team. But that is just me I think.," wrote a user in their reaction to the Tweet.

We all do! 😥 I had the feeling a spin-off was hinted when Leon drops Dom & Darlene at the airport 😞 I wish it's true ☺️— Hector GM (@HectorG68459110) July 11, 2021

me too, we need a new show to show us Darlines life before Mr Robot events. like Better Call Saul did for breaking bad.— Mark (@Jekyll_uk) July 11, 2021

We miss her, too. I miss Mr robot everyday— Ká LOKI SPOILERS | 📖: 1984. (@mrs_brighttside) July 11, 2021

It was so much more than just a show. It did more for me than 20 years of religion and 5 years of therapy.— I'mOkayWithItBeingAwkwardBetweenUs (@SweetGeekling) July 12, 2021

Meanwhile, some of the other fans demanded a spin-off of the series while others mentioned their favourite scenes featuring Darlene.

Despite multiple reports denying the possibility of another season, fans of Mr Robot are hopeful about the return of the show.

The story of Mr Robot revolved around the life of a young hacker named Elliot Alderson played by Rami Malek. As the show progresses, Elliot becomes a key figure in the complex game of global dominance after he tries to raise the issue of corrupt practices in the corporate, he was working in. The show was widely acclaimed for the technical accuracy in the depiction of the story by many cybersecurity experts.

