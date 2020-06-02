Carole Baskin Just Won the Control of Zoo That Once Belonged to 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic

In a big shock to Netflix’s Tiger King fame Joe Exotic, a federal judge has granted the control of his Oklahoma zoo to activist Carole Baskin. The decision was announced on June 1, 2020. The zoo was formerly owned by Joseph Maldonado-Passage aka Joe Exotic.







The rivalry between Exotic and Carole goes a long way. Carole, who owns non-profit animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue, has often raised objections on Exotic’s illegal activities. In return, Exotic has blamed her for the missing of her second husband Don Lewis. In fact, Exotic has been involved in charges of attempt to Carole’s murder.







Before Exotic’s imprisonment, he was sued by Baskin on the charges of trademark infringement in 2013. He reportedly repurposed and manipulated the logo of Baskin’s NPO Big Cat Rescue. As a result, Exotic was ordered by court to pay roughly $1 million (approx. Rs 7.5 crore) for the damage caused. He never paid the entire amount.







Baskin was fighting the lawsuit over the control of Oklahoma zoo against the Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC, (GWDC), a company owned by Exotic.







In the court order, the federal judge has asked the company to give the control of around 16 acres of land in Garvin County, Oklahoma, to Baskin, as stated in the CourtHouse News. (https://www.courthousenews.com/foe-of-tiger-king-zookeeper-granted-oklahoma-property/). The order stated that GWDC must “vacate the Zoo Land premises within 120 days of service of this Order...Vacation of premises shall also require removal of all zoo animals from the Zoo Land.”





