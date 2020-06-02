BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Carole Baskin Just Won the Control of Zoo That Once Belonged to 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic

File photo of Carole Baskin.

File photo of Carole Baskin.

Carole, who owns non-profit animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue, has often raised objections on Exotic’s illegal activities.

Share this:

In a big shock to Netflix’s Tiger King fame Joe Exotic, a federal judge has granted the control of his Oklahoma zoo to activist Carole Baskin. The decision was announced on June 1, 2020. The zoo was formerly owned by Joseph Maldonado-Passage aka Joe Exotic.


The rivalry between Exotic and Carole goes a long way. Carole, who owns non-profit animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue, has often raised objections on Exotic’s illegal activities. In return, Exotic has blamed her for the missing of her second husband Don Lewis. In fact, Exotic has been involved in charges of attempt to Carole’s murder.


Before Exotic’s imprisonment, he was sued by Baskin on the charges of trademark infringement in 2013. He reportedly repurposed and manipulated the logo of Baskin’s NPO Big Cat Rescue. As a result, Exotic was ordered by court to pay roughly $1 million (approx. Rs 7.5 crore) for the damage caused. He never paid the entire amount.


Baskin was fighting the lawsuit over the control of Oklahoma zoo against the Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC, (GWDC), a company owned by Exotic.


In the court order, the federal judge has asked the company to give the control of around 16 acres of land in Garvin County, Oklahoma, to Baskin, as stated in the CourtHouse News. (https://www.courthousenews.com/foe-of-tiger-king-zookeeper-granted-oklahoma-property/). The order stated that GWDC must “vacate the Zoo Land premises within 120 days of service of this Order...Vacation of premises shall also require removal of all zoo animals from the Zoo Land.”



Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading