Carole Baskin of 'Tiger King' Fame Offers Rs 3.5 Lakh Reward for Bengal Tiger Missing in Houston

The founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue and star of the Netflix seriesTiger King, Carole Baskin has offered a reward of USD 5,000 for the recovery of a tiger that has been on the loose over the weekend. The wild cat was last seen prowling around the front yard of a house in Texas’s west Houston on Monday morning. Now, Baskin has offered the money to whoever has the big cat, identified as ‘India’, to return it to the authorities.According to a video shared on her verified/official Instagram account, Baskin — a central figure in the Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madnessdocumentary -said the reward will go to whoever has the big cat. However, the person will have to release the animal to a sanctuary that is accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries. Further in the video, Baskin also mentioned that she will work with the authorities to convict the people involved in the illegal trafficking of the big cat.

Watch it here:

The Bengal tiger was seen strolling in a west Houston residential area on Sunday. According to the Houston police command centre, a panicked resident told police that the tiger “had a collar around its neck” and was staring at the residents, while some neighbours had guns drawn out and started to come out on the street.

Another video shared by a resident on social media showed an armed officer facing off with the big cat, which was wearing a collar and had been lounging on the front lawn of a home. It was then taken away in an SUV driven away by Victor Hugo Cuveas, who is reportedly out of jail on a bail for an unrelated murder charge. However, the whereabouts of the tiger are currently unknown, CNN reported.“I am extremely worried about what happens with this tiger and the people around it,” Baskin told CNN.

She also applauded the deputy for not killing the animal and said he did “exactly the right thing” by maintaining eye contact while slowly backing away.

The report further mentioned that Cuevas, who is evading arrest, posted a USD 50,000 bond on Wednesday over the tiger incident. The same day, his attorney Michael Elliott told reporters that his client is not the tiger’s owner and is worried about the animal’s safety.

Meanwhile, the Houston Police Department continues to investigate the location and status of India the tiger. They further characterised the situation as an "ongoing investigation," and further updates will come through its official Twitter account.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here