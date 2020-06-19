Carp-e Diem: 13-Year-Old New York Boy Catches 9 Kg Fish in Central Park Using Bagel Bread

A 13-year-old boy from NewYork got lucky in an unlikely place this week when caught a 20 pound (9 kg approx) carp from the lake in Central Perk.

How did he manage to make the unusual catch? The young fishing enthusiast used a popular city snack to lure the fish to his hook - a chunk of bagel bread.

George Gjerdji told the New York Post that he often visited the Park from his home in Westchester County's Yorktown to do some fishing. And the massive carp was not the only big fish that he had caught in this lack.

The incident occurred on June 18, the same date as last year when he had caught a 30 pound (13 kg approx) fish from the same spot.

Coincidence? Not really. It so happens that according to city rules, fishing is allowed in certain sections of the Centra Park Lake and those under the age of 16 don't even need a permit. The designated fishing areas including the Central Park Lake, Harlem Meer, and the Central Park Pond are home to a variety of fish including carp, crayfish, catfish and more.

The teenager, however, informed that he had much better fish to fry elsewhere. "Off City Island, I caught a 60-pound Striped Bass,” the youngster said. “I caught that one last year sometime in October," the Post quoted the boy as saying.

