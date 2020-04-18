Carrey ‘The Mask’: Assam Police Has Unique Message for Those Heading Out During Lockdown

Various State Police forces are using a different techniques to spread awareness and inform people about the precautionary measures that need to be taken in order to prevent the contraction of the novel coronavirus.

Assam police has come up with a graphic which is basically a still from the popular Hollywood film The Mask. The character in the graphic is Stanley Ipkiss which is played by actor Jim Carrey. Adding a twist to the poster the Assam Police has put a mask, on the face of the character most likely to make people aware of the importance of wearing it when they step out. The text on the poster reads, “Wear The Mask” and also has the hashtag #IndiaFightsCorona.

The tweet which has been liked over 450 times has been captioned as, “If you are going out, always Carrey a Mask and wear it in public places. Ooh, nobody will stop you!

Soon after the tweet, the reply section was filled with reactions with some people loving the Jim Carrey reference, while others were impressed by the thought of sensitising people.

A user said, “Jim Carrey 's reference is being used here”.

Another person, who seemed to be impressed by the tweet said, “That was very creative...great humour in these hard times....keep up the good work...actually do u hv a creative team that handles this account...or is it some lone single officer...DM if the officer has an individual handle”.

A person who was quite surprised by the tweet wrote, “Good sense of humour. @assampolice never expected you people to be such a crazy bone... Jim Carrey..The Mask man”.

Some other reactions included:

