Fans Want to Replace Donald Trump's Star with Carrie Fisher's on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Carrie Fisher has always been royalty.

Since her inception as Princess Leia Organa in Star Wars, Carrie Fisher has become intertwined with the image of her character. And other than the 'Star' in the Wars she's been associated with, she has always deserved a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame, fans would argue.

A year ago, news of Donald Trump star in the Walk of Fame was being removed came up, speculation of who could replace Trump's star had come up.

Mark Hamill, known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars had a suggestion for who could probably replace him, suggested a replacement with the hashtag #AStarForCarrie.

Good riddance! (and I know just who should replace him....)#AStarForCarrie ⭐️ https://t.co/DF53fOxshK — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 19, 2019

Even if the news was from a year ago, that's exactly why fans had the perfect candidate to replace him with.

Fans agreed with Hamill, and soon #AStarForCarrie started trending.

CARRIE FISHER HAS DESERVED A STAR IN THE WALK OF FAME SINCE THE DAY SHE WAS CONCEIVED SO YOU ALL BETTER GIVE HER ONE #AStarForCarrie pic.twitter.com/sws9HVSUxB — lustuDYING for exams (@hanleiarey) June 19, 2019

#AStarForCarrie I always thought Carrie Fisher had a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame? Surprised she did not, about time that was changed. pic.twitter.com/rmo3DyMC0L — Richard Daborn (@rdaborn) June 19, 2019

She's already a star. Her radiance can be felt all the way from the sky. It only makes sense that we commemorate her properly. #AStarForCarrie pic.twitter.com/9LeiLe3DUH — Helena #SaveODAAT (@helenasmonster) June 19, 2019

Wait, Carrie Fisher, does NOT have a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame? That makes zero sense. #AStarForCarrie — Nikki Giancola (@nikkig5) June 19, 2019

carrie fisher was one of the brightest stars and we didn’t deserve her. she deserves a star on the hollywood walk of fame more than anyone else ever #AStarForCarrie pic.twitter.com/OViP4lB0bB — ellie (@daisreys) June 19, 2019

It’s honestly so upsetting that the Princess (& General) of Star Wars doesn’t have her own star on the Hollywood walk of fame... #AStarForCarrie ⭐️ https://t.co/2x1SaL6ku9 — Kaylee Snow (@kayleefaith__) June 19, 2019

I am wondering the same question. Why doesn't Carrie Fisher have a star in Hollywood yet? Our princess deserves one. #AStarForCarrie pic.twitter.com/puzamnDmNd — Thomas Stodghill (@tstodghilliv) June 19, 2019

#AStarForCarrie If it were up to me, she’d have a whole monument and a museum. But I’d settle for a star too, even if she deserves to have the whole galaxy. Miss you everyday, Space Mom pic.twitter.com/QdWg9M4xVu — Anna needs to calm down (@rvbinscherbats) June 19, 2019

Unfortunately, Carrie Fisher may not actually get a star, much less Donald Trump's star. The reason? Despite the internet's obvious vote, the West Hollywood City Council doesn't remove stars. A spokesperson told LA Times that “The stars are part of the history of the Walk of Fame.” Trump had received his star in 2007 as a producer for he beauty pageants he owned.

So why can't Fisher just get a new star? "The application has to be submitted on the fifth anniversary of her death,” said the same spokesperson.

Fisher’s family or estate would also have to pay a sum of have to pay $50,000 (close to 35 lakh INR) to pay for the star.

Carrie did momentarily have a star, when news of her deaath had broken, fans had created a makeshift one around an unmarked star to remember her.

Real star, or no star, she's already a star for her fans.