Carrots and Sweet Potatoes are Being Dropped for Animals in Australia Amid Bushfire Crisis

The New South Wales government has begun food drops, where carrots, sweet potatoes and other vegetables are dropped from planes into the forests, for the wallabies, koalas and other animals that might need them.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 12:05 PM IST
Carrots and Sweet Potatoes are Being Dropped for Animals in Australia Amid Bushfire Crisis
Photos: Twitter/ Matt Kean

Over one billion animals are suspected to have died in the Australian bushfires; social media has been flooded with news of koalas and kangaroos who've barely managed to make it out alive. While the crisis continues, news bushes have just begun to bloom. However, measures are being taken to ensure that the animals who did manage to survive don't die of starvation.

In a brilliant move, the New South Wales government has begun food drops, where carrots, sweet potatoes and other vegetables are dropped from planes into the forests, for the wallabies, koalas and other animals that might need them.

New South Wales Environment Minister Matt Kean announced that the animals who survived had no food because the source had been burned down. More than 2,200 kgs of vegetables have been dropped, according to reports.

This is how Twitter reacted:

