Carry Minati Pens Emotional Message after His Viral YouTube Vs TikTok Video Gets Taken Down

Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar has finally broken his silence on the controversy over the deletion of his viral YouTube vs TikTok video.

Nagar released a statement on Twitter on Saturday stating that he has always wanted to make videos and entertain people and that he has put his "blood, sweat and whole life" on the platform.

The YouTuber said it was hard to accept that his roast video was pulled down and called it a "frustrating day."

Nagar said that he has now accepted that his video will not be restored. He revealed the video had broken numerous records and was on its way towards becoming the most-liked non-music video on the platform.

If the video would have achieved the feat, it would have been the first time the honour would have gone to an Indian creator, he claimed. Nagar concluded by thanking his fans for always standing by him.

What is the YouTube vs TikTok video controversy?







It all began when TikTok user Amir Siddiqui posted a video calling out YouTubers. Siddiqui highlighted the unity of the TikTok community and accused YouTubers of producing similar videos while also talking down on TikTok content. He further added that his platform attracted more brand deals as compared to YouTube and stereotyping TikTok content as "cringe" was demotivating for its creators.

In a YouTube video posted on May 8, Nagar dissected Siddiqui’s video, occasionally using strong language while pointing out Siddiqui’s grammatical errors, use of hashtags and other "shortcomings".

Siddiqui hit back on May 14, saying he was not against YouTube but cyberbullying. In the video, he said he only wanted to call out creators who roast people, leading to further harassment. He added that he hopes Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar would take a stand and influence youngsters to abstain from bullying.

Subsequently, the video by the Nagar was pulled down by YouTube for violating its terms of service.

However, a number of hashtags started trending on social media platforms, including, #JusticeForCarry and #CarryMinati.

Actor Himansh Kohli came out in support, writing, “It was just a fun roast, @CarryMinati. Everything else aside, I’m rooting for you. Keep the good content coming in buddy.”

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani posted, "I know people, this is very disappointing and a shocker."

It was just a fun roast, @CarryMinati. Everything else aside, I'm rooting for you. Keep the good content coming in buddy 👍⚡🔥 #carryminati #carryminatiroast — Himansh Kohli (@himanshkohli) May 14, 2020

I know people, this is very disappointing and a shocker.#justiceforcarry — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) May 14, 2020

BB ki Vines aka Bhuvan Bam also extended his support towards Carry Minati.

Deep down everyone will remember that yours was/will be the most liked YT video ever. We love you. — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) May 15, 2020

Carry Minati currently enjoys a following of nearly 17 million subscribers on the video-sharing website and is also one of the most subbed YouTubers in the country.