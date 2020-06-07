CarryMinati Drops Rap Song 'Yalgaar' to Keep YouTube vs TikTok War On Against Amir Siddiqui

"Ek kahani hai jo sabko sunani hai, jalne waalon ki toh rooh bhi jalani hai."

Days after YouTube took down Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati's controversial roast video YouTube vs TikTok- The End for violating its "terms of service", the popular Indian YouTuber dropped a rap song titled "Yalgaar" to keep the YouTube-TikTok war on.

In the video that has already garnered over 4 crore views since the time of its upload, Carryminati takes digs at TikTok user Amir Siddiqui, and accuses of him for playing the victim card in the entire fiasco.

Carry also criticises YouTube, a platform where has more than 21 million subscribers, for making money off his videos and then killing his "business" by taking them down.

He further calls out the "hypocrisy" of Indians for giving leeway to English slangs while raising objections to Hindi curse words.

It didn't take long for Carry's video to start trending across social media platforms. In fact, at the time of writing this, "Yalgaar" is currently trending #1 on YouTube.

Carryminati’s new song is trending number 1.😛#carryminati pic.twitter.com/qG7Y9dJ3ry — SYED KAZIM HUSSAIN ZAIDI (@Kazim__Zaidi) June 6, 2020

After #carryminati drops his new video The rappers out there :👇 pic.twitter.com/8MWHms9Gko — कनक सिंह गौर (@KanakSi35673560) June 7, 2020

Earlier in a Twitter post, the Indian YouTuber had released a statement after his roast video was taken down by YouTube. He stated that he had always wanted to make videos and entertain people and that he had put his "blood, sweat and whole life" on the platform.

The YouTuber had said it was hard to accept that his roast video was pulled down and called it a "frustrating day."

He further revealed the video had broken numerous records and was on its way towards becoming the most-liked non-music video on the platform.

What is the YouTube vs TikTok video controversy?

It all began when TikTok user Amir Siddiqui posted a video calling out YouTubers. Siddiqui highlighted the unity of the TikTok community and accused YouTubers of producing similar videos while also talking down on TikTok content. He further added that his platform attracted more brand deals as compared to YouTube and stereotyping TikTok content as "cringe" was demotivating for its creators.

In a YouTube video posted on May 8, Nagar dissected Siddiqui’s video, occasionally using strong language while pointing out Siddiqui’s grammatical errors, use of hashtags and other "shortcomings".

Siddiqui hit back on May 14, saying he was not against YouTube but cyberbullying. In the video, he said he only wanted to call out creators who roast people, leading to further harassment. He added that he hoped CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar would take a stand and influence youngsters to abstain from bullying.

Subsequently, the video by the Carry was pulled down by YouTube for violating its terms of service. While many others believed the video was deleted for having "homophobic" undertones.