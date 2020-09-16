CarryMinati in Bigg Boss 14? Internet Roasts Indian YouTuber After His Name Pops up in Contestant 'List'

Toh kaise hain aap log?

YouTube personality Ajey Nagar popularly known as CarryMinati in the online world became the top trending topic on Indian Twitter on Wednesday after rumours of him joining the newest edition of Bigg Boss season started floating around on the web.

CarryMinati, a resident of Faridabad, known for his roast, react, and online gaming videos, found a mention in several media reports stating that the YouTuber is set to step foot in the Bigg Boss house after completing a 14-day quarantine in Mumbai.

The show which is hosted by Salman Khan will enter its 14th season and the shooting of the first episode of the reality show will start on October 1, reports suggest.

CarryMinati's fans who have watched the 21-year-old roast the show in the past felt betrayed, to put it mildly. In no time, the content creator's name was all over microblogging site Twitter attached to Bigg Boss 14 news, and his loyal fans started roasting him with memes. How the turntables?

Me supporting #carryminati for roasting bigg boss pic.twitter.com/FFLWhrm4kO — Deepash Shukla (@sab_mein_expert) September 15, 2020

Social media star #carryminati to be on Bigg Boss 14 Le Me :- pic.twitter.com/KX1BKEVxmC — ＲＤＸ (@cyclonite_bro) September 15, 2020

When you started supporting #carryminati for roasting big boss but now he himself is going to be part of it. pic.twitter.com/4KmyXIs9fK — PReety_ Jaiswal (@baniyaa_putri) September 15, 2020

#carryminati who roasted Bigboss may participate in it. Then, on the sets of Bigboss pic.twitter.com/wRc3hvYWj3 — Hari Puttar (@Har__Mi) September 15, 2020

#carryminati #biggboss14Carryminati to bigg boss roast kr kr ke bigg boss me hi chala gya pic.twitter.com/F5RJFGSk0q — Satya Saini (@SatyaSa65304858) September 15, 2020

#carryminati When Carry minati saw the trend Carry to all who trend this 👊 pic.twitter.com/gsS74H2Idi — _Kaushal_ (@kaushal_02_) September 15, 2020

While most of the social media lapped up to the news of CarryMinati being the part of Bigg Boss becoming a reality, several others posted the YouTuber's recent live streaming session as a "proof" in which he could be heard saying that he isn't going to be a part of the Salman Khan show and that he's been home for the past 6-7 months.

(Strong language used)

Back in July, the YouTuber was in the news after his second gaming channel on YouTube called CarryisLive was reportedly hacked. The hacker apparently ran a bitcoin scam, asking people to donate to a particular account. The hacker changed the description for the content of streaming, and content related to bitcoin donation showed up.