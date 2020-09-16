BUZZ

2-MIN READ

CarryMinati in Bigg Boss 14? Internet Roasts Indian YouTuber After His Name Pops up in Contestant 'List'

Twitter screengrab. (@dushyan36711568)

Popular YouTuber CarryMinati, a resident of Faridabad, found a mention in several media reports stating that the YouTuber is set to step foot in the Bigg Boss house after completing a 14-day quarantine in Mumbai.

Buzz Staff

Toh kaise hain aap log?

YouTube personality Ajey Nagar popularly known as CarryMinati in the online world became the top trending topic on Indian Twitter on Wednesday after rumours of him joining the newest edition of Bigg Boss season started floating around on the web.

CarryMinati, a resident of Faridabad, known for his roast, react, and online gaming videos, found a mention in several media reports stating that the YouTuber is set to step foot in the Bigg Boss house after completing a 14-day quarantine in Mumbai.

The show which is hosted by Salman Khan will enter its 14th season and the shooting of the first episode of the reality show will start on October 1, reports suggest.

CarryMinati's fans who have watched the 21-year-old roast the show in the past felt betrayed, to put it mildly. In no time, the content creator's name was all over microblogging site Twitter attached to Bigg Boss 14 news, and his loyal fans started roasting him with memes. How the turntables?

While most of the social media lapped up to the news of CarryMinati being the part of Bigg Boss becoming a reality, several others posted the YouTuber's recent live streaming session as a "proof" in which he could be heard saying that he isn't going to be a part of the Salman Khan show and that he's been home for the past 6-7 months.

(Strong language used)

Back in July, the YouTuber was in the news after his second gaming channel on YouTube called CarryisLive was reportedly hacked. The hacker apparently ran a bitcoin scam, asking people to donate to a particular account. The hacker changed the description for the content of streaming, and content related to bitcoin donation showed up.

