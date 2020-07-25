CarryMinati's YouTube Channel Hacked, Bitcoin Adverts Stream on CarryisLive

Popular Indian Youtuber Ajey Nagar, known by his channel name, Carry Minati's YouTube appears to have been hacked.

Minati, who runs a second gaming channel on YouTube called CarryisLive, mainly posts gaming videos through it.

This was the channel which fans reported was hacked. The hacker apparently ran a bitcoin scam, asking people to donate to a particular account. The hack seems to have occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

The hacker changed description for the content of streaming, and content related to bitcoin donation showed up.

BREAKING: Carry Minati youtube channel "CarryIsLive" hacked. Hacker live streamed 2 videos asking for Bitcoin & Ethereum. First video titled "Ethereum Earning Call" claimed giving free Bitcoin & Ethereum. 2nd video titled is "CHARITY STREAM: HELP ASSAM & BIHAR"#carryminati — RITESH_बिशनोई (@RiteshBishnoi13) July 25, 2020

#carryminati #carryminati's 2nd YouTube channel got hacked today...The Hacker asked for BitCoins, in the Donation named 'Help Assam and Bihar'...Yalgaar : TikTok vs YouTube the end...And now this one... @CarryMinati pic.twitter.com/EEGOegfP3f — ✍️ (@AshishKr_Pandey) July 25, 2020

3:59 AM. UPDATE- it is confirmed that carry minati's youtube account (carryislive) is being hacked by someone , he is displaying content related to bitcoin and showing option to donate through bitcoin #carryminati @CarryMinati pic.twitter.com/iBxnVPs2Lg — Midas Times (@MidasTimes) July 25, 2020

Nagar tweeted to YouTube India for assistance soon after the hack occured.

@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance. — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) July 24, 2020

The hack comes less than two weeks after the Twitter accounts of Bill Gates and Elon Musk appeared to have been hacked, or fallen prey to a crypto-related scam.

The Twitter accounts of Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian West, Warren Buffet, and more also appeared to have had been compromised.

The scam posted tweets on behalf of Gates and Musk stated a Bitcoin wallet address along with the promise of sending back double the amount of BTC if a user sends a certain amount to the designated wallet first. The scam appeared to happen in two rounds, wherein the scammers posted similar Bitcoin-scamming tweets for the second time from both Gates’ and Musk’s accounts, after their first tweets were deleted.

Carry Minati's fans, however, solely held YouTube's security responsible for the breach. They shared their concerns... with memes.

First Bill Gates, then Jeff Bezos and now Carryminati #carryminati pic.twitter.com/qIiIYte8iR — Bhakton ke fufa ji (@deshbhakt_05) July 25, 2020

First Bill Gates, then Jeff Bezos and now Carryminati #carryminati pic.twitter.com/qIiIYte8iR — Bhakton ke fufa ji (@deshbhakt_05) July 25, 2020

#carryminati second channel got hacked and asked for BITCOINCarry to YouTube's CyberSecurity AND @YouTubeIndia pic.twitter.com/rEuado22lW — Piyush (@Iamdahdude) July 25, 2020

As of 8:00 AM, the time of writing this story, the two live streams seem to have disappeared, either deleted or taken down by YouTube, or not posted as a video after the stream ended. Carry Minati's other channel, called Carry Minati seems to be untouched.