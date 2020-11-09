Cartoon Network Doffs Hat to Vice-President Elect With Kamala Harris Inspired Powerpuff Girl

With the Democrat party winning the presidential elections 2020 in the United States, Kamala Harris has become the first woman, and that too of Indian and African descent, to become the Vice President.

Since then, many have taken to social media to congratulate Harris in their own way.

From art works to memes to videos, Kamala's phenomenal achievement is being praised by many people, especially by the women of colour, who finally feel they are being represented.

Among those celebrating this feat is the cable network, Cartoon Network. The channel, which has given generations of children their favourite cartoon shows, used one of its iconic cartoon shows to congratulate the Vice President elect.

A show that was mostly loved by young girls, Powerpuff Girls paid its tribute to Harris' spectacular victory with a post on Instagram. The post showed a lady of colour wearing her business suit just like Harris, striking a power pose in her office.

Cartoon Network shared this post on their official Instagram account on November 8 and congratulated the Vice President-elect Harris on her historic win. The post highlighted how Harris is the first woman, first African-American, and first South Asian-American to serve as the Vice President of the United States.

The caption further says that Harris has served as the United States Senator for California since 2017. She was born in Oakland to two immigrant parents, her mother from India and father from Jamaica. As a lawyer, she has spent her life fighting injustice. The Cartoon Network post thanked Harris for being an inspiration for girls everywhere.

The post has received over 149,020 likes as netizens praised the sweet gesture. One user commented, “Thank you Cartoon network.” Another user said, "And this is why I watch Cartoon Network to this day.”

In her victory speech on Saturday, Harris spoke about how she might be the first lady in the office of Vice-President but she most certainly will not be the last.